Women want to enhance their fashion and express their style in unique ways that inspire them to adapt cowboy hats primarily for men, as clearly understood from the name. Although cowboy hats were more functional than fashionable, the demands of fashion and style have changed the focus on designing the hats more for fashion, as evident from women’s cowboy hats. In the early days, hats had clear identities that underlined their use by specific genders. Some hats were exclusively for men, while others like fedoras were exclusive for the female folks. However, the attractiveness of hat styles and the changing ideas about fashion gradually blurred the gender lines, and both men and women now wear most hats. Only a few exceptions, like the flat caps, still stick to its masculine identity.

Women are now exploring new styles of cowboy hats that remind them of the Wild West in an urban setting. The growing popularity of cowboy hats among women has set a new trend in creating feminine fashion by using so-called male accessories to make an impressive style statement.

Women prefer smaller cowboy hats

Cowboy hats belong to the group of large hats like the Panama hats and Floppy hats because protection from the weather is the primary objective of such hats. However, the most notable change that cowboy hats have undergone is size reduction to make them suitable for women. Cowboy hats that women are fond of are much smaller in size to suit the petite female bodies but have enough style to enable women to achieve their fashion goals. Despite being unisex hats, the smaller size of the cowboy hats gives them a distinct women-centric identity. Still, today’s cowboy hats are suitable for both sexes because, despite variations in style to add some feminine touches, the basic design of the hats remains the same. As women have smaller bodies than men, the change in size seems quite logical.

More decorative hats

Cowboy hats, also known as Western hats, have some typical style elements and distinctive designs that remind of the rough and rugged lifestyle of the cowboys that are absent in the hats designed for women. Except for the hat shape and the proportions of the crown and brim, there is very little to relate to the original cowboy hats. Women who love cowboy hats prefer soft and gentle styles that match the female psyche but with some masculine undertones retained in the hat shape that resembles the original design.

Although named cowboy hats, the hats worn by women are only a shadow of the Western hats that earned fame because of their masculine appeal. The women’s hats have decorative elements like feathers, beads, and other embellishments to accentuate the hatbands, unthinkable for the original cowboy hats. The hatbands of women’s cowboy hats are more colorful, and you might even find a delicate pearl necklace gently wrapped around the band or some small trinkets making the hats look gorgeous. The changes in the style of cowboy hats to make them more lovable for women bring a lot of flexibility in wearing the hats with any outfits instead of sticking to the traditional dress code pairing it with jeans and boots only.

More colorful hats

Another marked deviation in the hat style is the choice of colors. The original cowboy hats were primarily black or brown, with a few light color options that complemented the dust bowls of the Wild West nicely. Moreover, such colors gave an earthly look to the hats that matched the desert-like environments. Since women’s cowboy hats break the traditional styling, it is not surprising that the hats are more colorful and available in a wide range of colors suitable for wearing will all types of dresses. Besides the neutral colors like cream, white and beige, bright colors like pink, red, blue, and scarlet are favorite choices for women’s cowboy hats.

Hat materials

Although there are some notable changes to the hat style to make cowboy hats more attractive and suitable for women, there is almost no change in the hat materials. The same is for the hat profile that adheres to the original cowboy hats. Felt, suede, wool, leather, and straw are used to make women’s cowboy hats as they used to be for the original hats. As hat makers keep experimenting with new materials to add more comfort to the design and style of cowboy hats for women, the demand for polyester materials is increasing because it is easy to clean and maintain their color and appeal. Moreover, polyester hats are for all seasons and easy to carry in bags when traveling. Polyester hats remain in perfect shape without wrinkling, and the hats remain new even after many years.

Although cowboy hats used to be for warm climates only, the woolen hats are suitable for protecting the head during the cold season.