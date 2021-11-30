Dental implants have become an increasingly popular option for patients who need to replace missing teeth. They are changing the way people live by enabling you to regain proper chewing ability and feel confident in your smile.

One of the best advancements in cosmetic dentistry, dental implant surgery can be used to replace either a single tooth or an entire arch. So if you have been curious about dental implant work, this post is for you.

Dr. Michael Nussbaum, a cosmetic dentist who provides dental implants in Austin, Tx gave us a great insight into this procedure. So keep reading to find out.

What Are Dental Implants Exactly?

A dental implant essentially replaces the tooth root which anchors your teeth or dental crown into the jawbone. When you lose a tooth or have extracted it due to decay or gum infection, the implant is used as the foundation for the dental crown that will sit on top.

Also known as post, the dental implant is made from strong metal like titanium alloy and is surgically implanted into the jaw bone. It is shaped like a screw and acts as strong support for the crown or bridge that will help replicate your natural tooth surface.

What Happens During the Dental Implant Procedure?

The dental implant surgery is one of the most complex oral surgeries and hence has to be performed by an experienced cosmetic dentist with surgical skills.

The surgery usually lasts about an hour and is performed under local anesthesia to avoid pain. The dentist will start by making an incision in your gum line to access the jawbone. He will then drill a hole to place the implant into the jawbone and close the site with sutures.

If you are using implants to replace an entire arch of missing teeth, you don’t need to get individual implants for each tooth. 4 implants will be placed at strategic points to support the entire dental bridge.

Once the surgery is complete, the implant naturally fuses into the jawbone over time and forms a solid support to anchor your crown/bridge.

There will still be a gap in place of missing teeth during this time. So your dentist will provide you with a temporary crown/bridge to fill it up.

Once the implant has fused properly with the jawbone, a new porcelain crown or dental bridge will be customized for you and attached on top of the implants.

How Long Does The Procedure Take?

Once your dental implant surgery is completed, it can take anywhere between 3-6 months for the implants to fuse with the jawbone. This part is known as osseointegration and the time taken to complete varies for each individual.

Your dentist will schedule a few visits to check the progress and let you know when it is time to get the dental crown or bridge fitted. They are fabricated in a special dental laboratory using custom dimensions and can take 1-2 weeks.

Who is Eligible for Dental Implants?

Almost anyone is eligible for dental implants- from people in their 20s to senior citizens. If there is enough bone in the area to help fuse the implant, you can get dental implants. Your dentist will take a quick X-ray to examine the bone structure and check if the surgery can be done.

In case you don’t have the proper bone structure for the implant, a bone graft surgery can be also done to make up for the lost bone.

The Takeaway

If you have lost your natural teeth to infection or decay and want a permanent solution for a natural and aesthetic smile, visit 360 Dental Care in Austin for dental implants. Dr. Micheal Nussbaum and his team will answer all your queries and walk you through the entire procedure.

They even offer sedation dentistry options to make the entire procedure painless and stress-free for you. Call their office or visit their website to book a consultation with Dr. Micheal Nussbaum to recreate a beautiful smile.