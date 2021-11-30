Remote collaboration can be challenging if you have employees distributed across countries and time zones.

So how do you ensure that you achieve your business goals while operating with a remote team?

Businesses can build a robust remote collaboration ecosystem with the help of remote collaboration tools. Whether it be for project management, employee engagement, expense management, etc, in today’s digital world, software are a must-have to sync distributed teams. These tools are said to streamline daily workflows and facilitate efficiency and productivity within teams and processes.

Do you know the tools you need for your remote team? Here are some of the most popular software that remote employees prefer to help them collaborate smoother.

What are the top remote collaboration tools that will benefit your finance teams?

Fyle is a modern expense management software that both Finance teams and employees love for simplifying expense management. Fyle boosts employee and financial productivity by automating repetitive tasks, from expense reporting and receipt tracking to expense reimbursement. In addition, the tool comes with a robust policy check engine that identifies out-of-policy expenses in real-time. This feature ensures no data entry error or expense fraud occurs within their organization.

Features:

Employees can use the software’s receipt scanning app to click a picture of the receipt and store them in the cloud.

Finance teams can track receipts submitted by remote employees thanks to Fyle’s Chrome extension, Gmail, and Outlook add-ons.

Finance teams can eliminate manual credit card reconciliation and store expense reports and receipts in an audit-ready fashion.

Finance can automate employee payments and reimburse their employees in bulk with just one click.

Price: Fyle’s pricing plan starts at $4.99/ month for Standard plan users, $8.99/ month for Business plans, and custom pricing for Enterprises. The expense software bills its customers based on active users who create at least one expense report per month.

2. Hypercontext

Hypercontext is a software that can empower managers and their remote teams to be more productive by combining recurring one-on-one meetings, team meetings, and engagement measures in one place. This collaborative agenda software enables finance teams to organize a dedicated space for feedback during 1:1, and finance and leadership team meetings. They can also document decisions, track goals, access all meeting agendas, notes, next steps, and more at the click of a button.

Features:

Run more collaborative meetings and improve meeting engagement by gathering employee feedback in real-time

Automatically send out meeting notes to participants at the end of every meeting

Easily document discussions and assign next steps to ensure accountability

Access a massive library of 500+ conversation starters, 60+ agenda templates, and examples to boost your management

Pricing:

Hypercontext’s pricing includes a free plan, a Pro plan at $7/user/month, and a Business plan at $11/user/month).

3. Slack

Slack is a popular communication software that probably needs no introduction. The app is a great platform where finance teams can communicate with external vendors, ​​stay in the loop with different departments, and view all the discussions and files of specific projects in one place.

The software can help finance teams to have direct conversations within the team and beyond and tackle problems or challenges faster.

Features:

Finance teams can create dedicated channels for team discussion and notifications around ongoing operations

For quick chats, you can get on huddles to discuss time-sensitive tasks on-the-go

Search and find project-specific files and documents with Slack’s powerful search functions

With Slack Connect, you can easily connect your internal Slack channel with those outside of your organization. This can help declutter your email inbox and enable you to close tasks with vendors faster

Pricing:

Slack has a free plan. Their pricing packages start at $8/user/month for Small Teams, $15 for Business+ tier users, and custom pricing for enterprises.

4. Hive

Hive is a project management tool that can help remote teams to move faster by improving efficiencies throughout the organization. The software can give remote finance teams the flexibility to work on projects that fits them best. The team can create simple workflows for complex processes under a single platform. It can also help finance teams to manage tasks, projects and share updates with one another under a centralized dashboard.

Features:

Use task lists, Gantt charts, Kanban boards, or calendar views to manage multiple projects easily

Collect information quickly from employees and store every data under Hive

Track time spent on a particular project or task and help make processes more efficient

Chat with teams in real-time, create tasks from emails, and notify teammates by tagging them once you’re done with feedback.

Pricing:

Hive has a free version that caps at 2 users. Their paid plans start at $16/user/month for Hive Teams and custom pricing for Hive Enterprise.

5. Donut

Donut is a great Slack and Microsoft Teams app to consider if you want to encourage more cross-functional collaboration between finance and other teams. You can use the tool to set up water cooler conversations within your organizations. Especially for remote teams, the tools can help build meaningful relationships between individuals and encourage employees to get to know others across the organization.

Features:

Prompt lively conversations within your remote team with automated questions

Help build connections with new hires and smoothen the onboarding experience

The app comes with built-in templates ranging from employee recognition to buddy programs to create a sense of community and enhance collaboration within your teams

Pricing:

Donut has a free plan that caps at 24 users/month. Their standard plan starts at $59/month, the Premium pricing package for larger teams starts at $119/month.

6. Together

Together is a corporate mentorship management platform that can help create connections across your organization, even when everyone’s working remotely. The software uses an algorithm to suggest the perfect mentors for employees within the organization after filling out a questionnaire. After a successful match, the platform provides templates and handbooks to both the mentor and mentees. This ensures they have everything they need to build a successful mentoring relationship.

Features:

Choose either a 1:1 or group mentoring program to suit your need

Customize goals and skills relevant to your program or write your own curriculum and content

Pair up employees with the right mentor without having to sift through tabs of spreadsheets manually

Get real-time insights and progress on skill development and goals with the Mentorship Agreement tool

Pricing:

The Starter plan of Together costs $5000/year, and for more than 50 users per year, Together offers custom plans.

7. Friday

Friday is a remote working tool that can help remote teams stay connected and work more efficiently. You can empower your remote team with a company handbook and goal-setting that aligns with your company values and set OKRs. In addition, teams can track their time spent in meetings, and managers can check how teams are trending with automatic reporting.

Features:

The work routines feature gives users the ability to customize and automate their routine updates

The daily planner feature helps employees to roadmap their day and share it with their remote teammates

Set goals across the organization or team so that your remote employees’ daily and weekly work aligns with the broader OKRs of the company

Price:

Friday has a free plan. Their pricing packages start at $4/user/month for individuals, $6/user/month for teams, and custom pricing for larger companies.

8. Avoma

Avoma is an end-to-end meeting assistant that comes with AI-powered technology that helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information during and after each meeting.

The tool analyzes conversation insights and helps reps shorten sales cycles. Avoma automatically records all your meetings and provides full transcripts and summarized notes, as well as actionable insights synced directly to your CRM. It also lets you review calls and meetings faster by searching directly through the transcripts and using identified topics to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Features:

Meeting Management: Prepare agenda, collaborate on note-taking, and sync notes to Calendar events

Prepare agenda, collaborate on note-taking, and sync notes to Calendar events Meeting Assistant: Automatically record and transcribe meetings and get AI-generated summary notes

Automatically record and transcribe meetings and get AI-generated summary notes Meeting Collaboration: Search across transcripts, share key moments, and comment to collaborate faster

Search across transcripts, share key moments, and comment to collaborate faster Meeting Intelligence: Learn topic trends, talk-patterns of top performers, and get coaching insights

Price: They offer free plans for collaborative note-taking, call listening & collaboration. Their Starter plans start at $15/license/month and their Plus plan starts at $35 /license/month.

9. TrackingTime

TrackingTime is a simple project tracker software for freelancers and teams. It allows you to keep track of project progress and control over billable hours. You can organize and assign tasks for your team and manage their access with user permissions, and control employee attendance, breaks, extra time and time off. Create custom online timesheets, export them and share professional business reports and invoices with your clients. Track time anywhere you work, from any device, or directly in your favorite project management apps with 30+ integrations.

Features:

Time tracker

Project management

Online timesheets

Empoyee time cards and attendance tracking

Project and dashboard reports

Invoicing

Pricing: TrackingTime offers a free version. Their Pro version starts at $5 per user, per month with a 14-day free trial.

10. 360Learning

360Learning helps teams to drive culture and growth through Collaborative Learning. Finance teams can use their learning platform to onboard new hires, train teams on news processes, and upskill their workforce. The platform unlocks learning based on collective expertise instead of top-down knowledge.

Features

Faster course creation with collaborative editing

Unlimited course contributors

Self-directed learning

Templates

Video recording

Questions

Discussion forum

Pricing: The team plan starts at $8 per user per month and is designed for teams with 1 to 100 users. They also offer Business and Enterprise plans.

Pick the right tools for your modern finance team

Choosing between a bunch of software can be overwhelming but when deciding which tools to pick for your team, think about how the software can address pain points and how it can help improve existing processes.

Productivity, engagement, and efficiency will automatically follow once you have communication and collaboration between your remote finance teams and employees sorted out.