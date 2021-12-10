When you picture a land-based casino, the image is probably influenced by scenes of glitz, glamour and romance that you’ve previously witnessed in the movies. You might imagine dazzling chandeliers, red carpets and guests dressed in pristine tuxedos and floor length dresses. However, for the majority of casino venues, this isn’t the case, and the atmosphere is far more relaxed and welcoming. Which begs the question — what do you wear to a casino?

Of course, dress codes will vary depending on the establishment, but in this article, we will provide you with a rough idea as to what is socially acceptable to wear when visiting the casino.

Keep reading to find out more.

Casual casino dress

Today, the majority of modern casinos have ditched the stuffy black-tie dress code and opted for a more casual approach. Particularly in Las Vegas, arguably the casino capital of the world, the majority of casinos can be found inside hotel complexes and therefore, as soon as you enter to check in, you’re inside the venue. Because of this, it would be difficult, if not impossible, to enforce a dress code upon guests.

What you wear to the casino will usually depend on the time of day that you choose to visit. For example, if visiting in the daytime, the majority of people are likely to dress far more casually, wearing jeans, shorts, t-shirts and trainers. On the other hand, those who attend in the evening are likely to make more of an effort, in smart-casual dress, the men opting for shirt and trousers and the women wearing dresses or trousers and heels.

Black tie

Some casinos hold organised events, like VIP nights or themed socials — which could require you to dig out your best glad-rags. In this case, men will be required to wear a white shirt, black tie, dinner jacket and black leather shoes. Women will preferably sport a long, formal dress and smart shoes or high heels. It’s important to note that it is extremely rare for a casino to expect you to turn up dressed this formally, but if you have any doubts about what to wear, make sure to check the casino’s website or contact them prior to visiting.

Wear whatever the heck you want

The beauty of playing at an online casino is that you can play your favourite games from the comfort of your own home — meaning you can scrap the dress code and wear whatever you want. You could spin the reels whilst lying on your sofa, wearing fluffy unicorn pyjamas, or engage in a classy game of Blackjack on your train journey to work in the morning. This is all made possible because online games are readily available to play from a variety of different devices, which means that so long as you have a stable internet connection, you can dip in and out of games whenever you want.

—

Sometimes there’s nothing better than feeling glamorous, getting dressed up and going out with your friends to your favourite casino venue. However, if that’s not quite your speed, you can explore the multitude of games that are ready and waiting for you to play online.