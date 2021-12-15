The past two years have been a nightmare scenario in more ways than one. Many of us have had to adapt to working from home. Millions of children have had their school lives disrupted. Zoom meetings have become the norm. Most tragically, thousands of us have lost loved ones to COVID-19, and many were left unable to say a proper goodbye.

Our National Health Service (NHS) has equally felt the strain.

The NHS Crisis

Our public health system is a lifeline for millions, offering free healthcare to those in need. But over the past few years, it’s been slowly succumbing to significant strain.

In February 2020, a month before the UK went into its first lockdown, the NHS waiting list stood at 4.4 million. During the pandemic, a time when private hospitals in London partnered with the NHS to make beds, facilities and healthcare providers available to treat an ever-growing number of patients needing urgent care, waitlists have continued to hit record highs, up to 5.98 million.

But it’s not just the number of people waiting that has skyrocketed. According to the latest official figures, over 300 thousand people have been waiting for more than 52 weeks. It’s almost double the number of patients waiting for over a year in October 2020 (167,067), and a far cry from the 18-week wait set out by the NHS.

When Will It Improve?

Unfortunately, there are no signs of the situation improving any time soon. NHS England has told its hospitals to eliminate all waits of more than two years by March 2022, but with hundreds of thousands still waiting for longer than one year, and fears that the hyper-contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 could overwhelm the NHS if it’s as virulent as Delta, there’s still a long way to go.

Is Going Private an Option?

Private healthcare has long been a go-to for people who have health insurance or can afford to pay for their care. But today, more and more feel they can’t afford not to at least consider going private.

Of the millions waiting for “non-urgent” surgery, many endure pain and discomfort daily. For example, a person waiting to have their gallbladder removed risks having multiple gallbladder attacks that cause severe pain that can last for hours. A person waiting for a partial knee replacement might be in agony every day and be unable to do daily tasks without significant pain.

It’s leading people to become less willing to wait for operations that could dramatically improve their quality of life, and private hospitals offer a welcome solution.

Arguably, the greatest boon of going private is a lack of waiting times. Many hospitals offer same-day appointments, and procedures can be booked soon after. In many cases, an individual can have a consultation and be booked in for surgery in less than a week. It means that people can be fully recovered and enjoy a better quality of life in less time than it might take to get a telephone appointment on the NHS.

Then, there’s the care itself. Make no mistake, the quality of care offered in NHS hospitals versus private hospitals is identical. Doctors and nurses take their oath seriously and care deeply about their patients. Many private consultants also work within the NHS, and they wouldn’t offer a higher standard of care to private patients solely because they’re paying for treatment. However, going private can yield a perceived higher standard of care. Private hospitals boast bigger budgets that they can use to attract the very best talent and newest, cutting-edge technology, which can deliver better outcomes. Doctors working in private hospitals often also have lighter caseloads, allowing them to spend more one-on-one time and build a rapport with their patients, as well as support them throughout their health journey.

For those who can afford it, private healthcare could be the way to go as our beloved NHS strives to recover from its biggest challenge yet. While you may not be able to afford completely making the switch, many individuals adopt a mix-and-match approach. For example, some are going private for surgery and seeing a GP or physiotherapist on the NHS during recovery. This way, you can help alleviate the strain on our public healthcare system while also getting your urgent health concerns seen to.