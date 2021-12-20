Proximity Computing is the process of exchanging information between devices in close physical proximity to each other. It can be done by Proximity Cloud data centres through a variety of methods, including Near Field Communication (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

What is the Economics of Proximity Computing?

The economics of proximity computing is still being determined. However, there are a few key areas that are worth exploring:

1. The cost of the hardware required to enable proximity communication.

2. The cost of developing and deploying proximity-based applications.

3. The potential revenue streams can be generated from proximity-based services.

How Does Proximity Computing Work?

There are a variety of methods that can be used for proximity communication. The three most common are NFC, RFID, and BLE.

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Near field, communication is a short-range wireless technology that allows two devices to exchange data by touching them together. NFC uses a magnetic field instead of a Wi-Fi signal to send data between devices. NFC is typically used for transferring photos and music, and mobile payments.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

An RFID tag includes an antenna that can receive commands from an RFID reader or another device using radio waves; this allows the device to be read regardless of orientation. RFID tags are made from semiconductor devices instead of batteries.

In many cases, the battery is built into the tag to power it for a limited time and provide information about the item being tracked. The significant advantage of using an RFID tag is that you can collect data from multiple items without individually scanning each one.

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Bluetooth Low Energy, also known as BLE, is a networking technology that allows devices to connect wirelessly via Bluetooth. The significant advantage of BLE is the amount of power it consumes. It can maximize battery life by reducing the energy required to exchange information between devices.

What Challenges Are There?

There are two significant challenges currently standing in the way of widespread proximity computing: battery life and security.

The most significant challenge facing proximity computing is battery life. For a device to be used to exchange information between two other devices, it needs to have enough power available at all times so that it can listen for incoming commands from other devices. It will require batteries with higher densities and lower self-discharge rates.

The second challenge is security. With the increasing number of devices connected to the internet, it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all how our data can be accessed and stolen.

Proximity communication presents a new vector for attack, as hackers could potentially intercept commands sent between devices. It will require the development of new security protocols that will most likely utilize encryption to protect data in transit.

Conclusion

As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to grow and become more prevalent in our daily lives, we must consider the physical implications. Proximity computing seeks to allow devices to communicate without requiring a Wi-Fi signal or an internet connection. It will be critical for machines that need access to information but cannot physically connect to the internet.