While it is fair to say that the venture capital industry has had its fair share of “aggressive” investors, this reputation is not widespread. The idea that venture capital investors want to dominate your business is simply wrong. Instead, they are effectively buying into your business and management skills, investing for the longer term but balancing the risk/reward ratio. In simple terms, the higher the risk, the greater the potential reward required to justify an investment. No different to everyday business life or having a flutter on the horses?

We will now look at some of the main benefits of venture capital funding. While some of these benefits are pretty obvious, others may surprise you and change your opinion of the venture capital industry.

Large amounts of capital available

You tend to find that venture capital trusts, which hold funding available for investment, consist of capital from various sources, including:-

Wealthy individuals

Financial companies

Venture capital businesses

While terms and conditions may change, depending on the marketplace, there will always be funding available if you have a viable business with good growth potential. In many ways, challenging times, such as the Covid pandemic, can often create many attractive investment opportunities.

When researching venture capital investment, you will find companies that focus on relatively small investments to those in the multi-million-pound bracket. In addition, there are general venture capital trusts, while others offer expertise in a particular field. So, if you have a viable business and a growth plan for the future, venture capital may be worth considering.

Managing the future risk

The business world is littered with bright, successful business entrepreneurs who have at one time or another failed to seek assistance. You will find that many venture capital investors will also offer a degree of advice and guidance. In the early days of a business, this can be priceless and help avoid the inherent risks associated with start-ups. Remember, many of these venture capital investors have been there, done it and worn the T-shirt on numerous occasions. They know what they are doing!

One of the main challenges with reducing risk is that it tends to be linked to lowering control. Unfortunately, some entrepreneurs have an ego that can often prevent them from seeking outside assistance for this reason. That moment when you think you “know it all” and stop learning is probably the most dangerous time for an entrepreneur. You can become blinded by your thoughts, visions and ideas. As they say, pride comes before a fall!

No repayment of funds

The premise of venture capital investment is to maximise long-term returns while instigating a degree of protection. Consequently, whether a debt or equity investment or a mixture of the two, your business would not be bled dry by potentially significant monthly repayments. If you take a step back and look at this from a distance, investing in a new business and then demanding monthly debt repayments is counter-productive. Venture capital investors become involved in new ventures because they see long-term potential – not short-term marginal profits – seeking to maximise returns on funds invested.

This can be something of a double-edged sword for some business owners because they will need to give up an element of control/ownership of the company. While it is not in the best interests of venture capital investors to remove financial incentives for management/founders, there needs to be an acceptable potential return.

So, in essence, if you’re uncomfortable giving up an element of control/ownership over your business, then venture capital investment may not be for you. In this scenario, a well-structured, affordable business loan may be the better option. Remember, once you have sold part of your business to a venture capital group there is no going back.

History of leadership and start-up experience

If you look at politicians, very few have experience in business before entering the world of politics, yet they “advise” businesses. However, when you look at the venture capital industry, ALL key personnel in a venture capital company will have experience in the world of business and, in particular, start-ups. You’ll often find that management teams at venture capital companies have been there, done it and won the T-shirt. Many of them have launched their own start-ups and/or have critical positions on start-up boards across various sectors.

You can buy many things in the investment world, but you can’t buy experience. So, when considering the terms and conditions of a venture capital company investing in your business, it is essential to look at the broader picture. Many people take the unfortunate stance that it’s “us against them”, which doesn’t make sense. We are talking about cutting-edge investors, those able to look many years ahead and recognise a company’s potential. Why on earth would they place themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum to existing management, investors and employees?

Upscaling your management team

There is a general misconception that founders are always the “right” people to see their company through from a start-up to a recognised profitable business. In simple terms, the management team required to start a business is not the same as the management team needed to grow a business. This seems pretty obvious, but how can a venture capital company help?

When it comes to upscaling management, there are two main ways in which a venture capital investor can assist:-

Placing trusted and experienced employees on the board of your company

Assist with the recruitment of talented personnel to help grow the business

There is also another factor that many people fail to take into consideration. The process of building a quality management team can suffer if you are a stand-alone start-up without venture capital backing. The fact that a venture capital investor has “spotted something” with your company to warrant investment is often be a feather in your cap. Consequently, this can be a compelling selling point when approaching experienced, qualified key personnel.

It is also worth noting that venture capital companies are very much in favour of rewarding success. Therefore, there may be the opportunity to entice experienced key personnel with share options, bonuses, and other financial incentives. Money talks!

Success breeds success

While the venture capital industry is exceptionally competitive, reputation counts for a lot and can be a game-changer for companies looking to raise funds. If you have received the “rubber stamp” of approval from a well-known venture capital company, this can attract further investment. We live in a world where success breeds success on many occasions. So, it is highly likely that involvement with a well-known venture capital company will increase your profile. Then we move on to public relations and media exposure.

Most venture capital firms have their own PR consultants and media contacts. This allows them to secure friendly and often widespread media coverage for their investments. As a result, it is not inconceivable that overnight you could go from an also-ran to one of the “best investments” of the future. But, of course, the venture capital companies will only promote those investments where they see true and real value. After all, they also have their reputation to protect.

Future funding requirements

Aside from the fact that the venture capital investor will advise you of future funding requirements, they can also help raise future capital. Even though this is a highly competitive field, if it means increasing the value of their investment, venture capital companies are more than willing to work together. It may be that as you grow, perhaps your operations expand, bringing on different products and services, a specialist venture capital company may be your best source of future finance.

Not all companies will be successful and go on to attract additional capital further down the line, but if you do, a prior relationship with a venture capital company can be priceless. They will already have the inside track, be in receipt of regular reports and have a deep-seated knowledge of your markets. In essence, in a perfect world, they can become your company banker, but obviously, they will negotiate the best terms and conditions to maximise their returns.

Venture capital companies are on your side

Since the financial services industry exploded in the 1980s, for many people captured in the movie Wall Street, there has been scepticism of venture capital companies. They have been painted as the devil incarnate, ruthless investors looking to wrestle control of your business and maximise their returns. Is this really true?

As a business entrepreneur, if you approach a venture capital company for investment, they are investing in you and your management team as much as your business concept. So what would be the point of investing in you and your company, then replacing management with their personnel? It doesn’t make sense.

Conclusion

If we strip away the PR and the media coverage, the reputations and the vast funds available, we get down to the bottom line, investment returns. Venture capital companies don’t have the time to micromanage your business; they really invest in you, your management and your combined skills. So, yes, they will drive a hard bargain for their investment terms, but not to the detriment of your business, as this would be counter-productive.

Can you imagine the hundreds and thousands of propositions that venture capital companies receive each year? If you have been lucky enough to be chosen as the recipient of significant investment and potentially advice/guidance, this is not a favour to you. This is because the venture capital investors have seen something in you, your business and your management team. As everybody will have “skin in the game”, it is in the best interests of everybody to make sure your company thrives in the future.