To celebrate its 20 years of existence, Admiral Markets decided to surprise its users by announcing the changing of its name to Admirals as the platform seeks to be the ultimate personal finance hub. The goal is to redefine how people approach personal finance. Users can expect to see integrated solutions that cater to investing, spending, and managing money. The rebranding is part of company expansion plans that will see a wide range of products and services introduced that will make personal finance transparent and accessible.

Sergei Bogatenkov the Chairman of the Management Board at Admiral Markets Group AS says that the decision to change the name to Admirals helps the company reflect what it represents. According to him, the former name represents financial markets and this doesn’t capture the full scope of what the company is all about today. The platform may have started as a broker however it has expanded its product offering by adding new services over time. Today as things stand it’s a global financial hub that is disrupting the FinTech world on a global scale. The ultimate goal is to “streamline personal finance for over 10 million people all around the world in the next 10 years.”

Where It All Begun

The company was launched back in 2001 in Kesklinn Estonia and has grown into a global brand with a presence in over 130 nations. The platform allows users to trade Forex and CFDs on stocks, crypto, indices, metals, energies, agriculture, bonds, and ETFs. Currently, users have access to over 8,000+ financial instruments that can be accessed using four account types that differ in fees and products supported. The broker’s MT5 account provides the broadest number of symbols to trade.

Once you sign up on Admirals you will quickly realize it is a MetaTrader broker that stands out thanks to its MetaTrader Supreme offering that is available in MT4 and MT5. It consists of 12 expert advisors and 20 custom indicators. If you are wondering what useful add-ons are provided on the Supreme offering, they include news events plotted as small color-coded alarm bells on the chart and a Trading Central. Also, you will find a few less noticeable tools such as the candle countdown timer and a spread widget.

As a top platform, Admirals also offers a set of advanced tools to protect users against volatility. These tools help one to control inherent risks associated with agency execution such as slippage and market gap scenarios. They are excellent if you are a skilled trader and the reason the platform won the Best MetaTrader Broker last year. That award is one of over 20 the company has won over the years thanks to its innovative and diverse offering.

Access To Tools To Help One Become A Profitable Trader

To make traders and investors’ jobs easier there is plenty of research and educational resources supported on the website. They are accessible for free and this makes the broker excellent for beginners. One has access to webinars and seminars aimed at improving your trading and investing. Also, there is plenty of written material that will help you with technical and fundamental analysis plus how to manage risk. As a registered customer, you have access to the Premium Analytics tool that offers access to a Dow Jones News calendar, Trading Central signals, and sentiment widgets from Acuity Trading.

Incredibly you can access the platform from your mobile device meaning you can trade and follow the markets you are in on the go. However, some of the features here may not match what the desktop version offers.

All in all, Admiral Markets has come a long way over the past two decades. What started as a simple broker has grown to be a global brand that serves millions of users. By rebranding to Admirals, now the company is moving to the next step and redefining how to serve retail customers best.