After the rigors of a long and stressful day, nothing is more refreshing than being able to get a good night’s sleep. This helps your body rejuvenate and improves your mood for the next day’s brainstorming. Sleep improves the immune system and helps the body react better to intruders. You also improve your memory and increase productivity when you are well-rested.

Now, imagine what inadequate sleep would cause. Research shows that an individual is more likely to get involved in an accident with less sleep. You definitely don’t want to slow down your reaction time because of poor sleep. Changing your bedding frequently helps improve sleep.

Also, changing your pillowcases at least once a week reduces the chances of having eczema, rashes, and itching. Silk materials are durable and comfortable and became a popular option for pillowcases, bedsheets, and blankets. There are several reasons silk pillowcases are so popular compared to other fibers.

The Benefits of Silk Pillowcases

Silk’s selling point is its ability to regulate temperature. It doesn’t absorb body and surrounding heat like other materials, making it the perfect choice for all weather. As compared to other materials like polyester, it retains moisture that helps you stay comfortable, thus improving sleep. Some other benefits include:

Hair

Silk’s composition and smoothness also reduces hair breakage. Its smooth surface helps reduce friction that results in split-ends. Silk pillowcases help retain hydration and don’t drain the hair of natural oil. It is highly beneficial for natural and curly hair as they are less moisturized.

Skin

Silk’s tightly woven nature and smoothness helps keep moisture near the skin. When you use a silk pillowcase, your facial skin will be better hydrated compared to cotton. This means fewer facial lines and wrinkles. It also comes highly recommended for people with dry skin.

Silk allows air to move through, making it easier for oxygen to get to your skin. Compared to other synthetic materials that trap air within them. This leaves your skin better refreshed and improves sleep. By absorbing less moisture and dirt, silk pillowcases prove the better option for people with acne.

Reduce Fine Lines or Wrinkles

Silk produces less friction, which translates to less tugging on the skin. Friction from frequent turning can cause creases, but the smooth surface of a silk pillowcase can reduce that after a while. This is beneficial for those who sleep on their stomachs and their side.

Hypoallergenic

Silk comprises materials that are resistant to allergens. Its antimicrobial properties help it ward off mold, dust mites, and mildew. Long exposure to mold has caused fever and increased breathing difficulties. Silk pillowcases act as a barrier between your skin and the allergens.

Pillows made of feathers increase exposure to allergens. While materials made from latex have increased resistance to allergens. Silk pillowcases are also designed with Talalay latex which makes them more breathable and relieves pressure. When you buy a Talalay latex mattress, you also get the side benefits of proper support for your back and spine.

Feels Luxurious

Not only do silk pillowcases have several health benefits they also have a luxurious touch that brightens up your room. You have different colors that beautifully complement the color of your bedroom. They are super comfortable, soft, and relaxing. Its dense and opaque properties give it a touch of elegance that no other material rivals.

How To Update Your Bedding

Silk is a luxurious fiber. It is made from silkworm cocoons that are then spun into yarns. This delicate process also accounts for its high price tag. But not to worry, it is still well within reach.

There are ways to find authentic silk materials that are also affordable. One way is to buy silk duvet covers instead of the entire silk quilt. This way, cut costs without compromising quality. Silk’s quality and weight are determined by its measurement.

It is measured in momme and a higher value depicts more quality. The benchmark for luxury is 19 momme but the American Sleep Association recommends a minimum of 15 momme. You may also want to be on the lookout for silk materials with minimal chemical additives and natural dyes. This is more durable and reduces allergic reactions.

Due to its expensive nature, some manufacturers compromise the quality. To identify authentic silk, it should be shimmering when close to light. You should also feel the smoothness when you touch it. Also, when silk products are rubbed together it should produce a crisp sound known as the wire-ming phenomenon.

Most brands have an Oeko-tex standard 100 certification that shows they were tested and are free from harmful chemicals. It is advisable to purchase from online stores that have this certification as this guarantees authenticity.

Comforting Pillowcases

Silk pillowcase’s smooth and soft texture reduces irritation and improves sleep. They can also improve skin and hair hydration and reduce face wrinkles and exposure to allergens. These benefits can all add up, leaving you refreshed for the day’s activities.