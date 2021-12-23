The current Bitcoin price is still down by more than 33% compared to the all-time high on November 10. Many people speculate that the price of Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by the end of this year. Judging by the experience of the previous 13 years, the price of Bitcoin has been bearish in the last two months. It is recommended that the miners do an excellent job in the maintenance work of the miners during this period to bring more benefits when they are bullish in the coming year.

Based on experience, Bitcoin bearishness at the end of 2021 is the norm

In the past few years, bitcoin prices have also increased in November and December. But this year is not so optimistic, and most of the past few months, Bitcoin has been in a state of decline. For example, in 2010, the price of Bitcoin fell from $0.35 on November 10 to $0.17 on December 17. In 11 years, it fell by 51.42% in one month.

Bitcoin has been bearish for most of the past eight years

In November 2011, the price of Bitcoin rose from US$2 to US$6, an increase of 200%. In November and December 2012, the price of Bitcoin hovered between US$10 and US$13.50. In August of that year, it rose to a high of $13.50, and it fell into a downturn in January 2013. In November and December of 2013, the price of Bitcoin was bullish again. In mid-December 2013, the price of Bitcoin was close to $1,200.

In November and December 2014, the Bitcoin price fell bearishly from $471 in September to just over $300 in mid-December. In 2014, the price of Bitcoin dropped by 33.12%. Bitcoin was bearish in the two months of 2015, and the price in November and December of 2016 was bullish. Bitcoin prices are bullish in 2017, with the price approaching $20,000.

In the first week of November 2018, the price of Bitcoin was bearish at $6376. In December of that year, the price was 4139 US dollars. The two-month price is bearish, with the lowest price at the end of the year at $3,865. Around October 2019, the Bitcoin transaction price was $9,223. On November 4, the price rose to $9,424. After ten days, the price fell to $8,639.18. By December 23, the price of Bitcoin was $7,324. Prices were also bearish in the last two months of the end of 2019.

Prices are bullish in the last two months of 2020, up 90% from the same period last year

On October 13, 2020, the price of Bitcoin was $11,425. Ten days later, it rose to US$12,931, and on December 23, it rose to US$23,241. In the last two months of 2020, the price of Bitcoin hit a new high of the year.

In the 13 years, the price fell at the end of 8 years

Bitcoin’s current price is 33% lower than its peak of $69,000, but it is still 90% higher than the same period last year. In November and December of this year, Bitcoin price sentiment remained bearish all the way. Supporters of Bitcoin have to wait to see whether the price of Bitcoin will miraculously change from bearish to bullish in this last time.

From the perspective of historical experience, starting from 2009, in the last two months, in the 13 years, there are only 5 years. The prices in November and December are bullish.