Nighttime can be a particularly stressful time for a resident with mobility issues in your care facility. They must not only manage the process of preparing for bed, which includes washing, changing, and toileting, but they may also be concerned about waking up in the middle of the night.

As a result, your care facility must have the appropriate bedroom aids in place to best assist its residents and carers. Having the appropriate aids reduces risk and stress while also improving residents’ quality of life.

What, on the other hand, are the best bedroom aids for a care facility to use? The three major categories, as well as how they can best assist residents, are listed below.

Profile beds

Those with limited mobility, the elderly, and the disabled benefit from high-quality profiling beds because they provide a comfortable environment in which to relax, sleep well, and stay healthy.

A profiling bed is a height-adjustable bed that enables caregivers to raise the head or foot with ease. Raising the head provides support when sitting upright in bed to do activities such as socialising or eating. Raising the foot can help with blood circulation, washing, and pressure management by allowing the carer to turn the resident more easily.

Nursing homes, the broader nursing care industry, and private homes will all benefit from profiling care beds. They are typically sold in pairs, as singles, with or without mattresses, and are available in two different types: manual and electric.

Those who use profiling beds frequently use special pressure mattresses. For use with patients who are at high risk of developing pressure ulcers or who already have one, pressure mattresses are typically made of high-quality foam. The mattress provides optimal, evenly distributed pressure and support to reduce shear and friction.

Bedroom aids

Bed aids are specialised devices that help people who need extra help get ready for bed. Some aids improve comfort by working within the bed, while others work on or near the bed to make it easier for the user to move around the room. They’re all designed to lower risk, reduce stress, and give you a good night’s sleep.

In order to gain confidence and independence in the bedroom, those who are confined to bed for long periods of time, have a disability, or suffer from age-related health problems require bed aids.

Some of the items available include profiling beds and mattress elevators that can incline to a sitting position, T-Rolls and leg positioning aids for proper leg positioning in bed, and bed fleeces for warmth, comfort, and pressure relief.

As bedroom aids, wireless nurse call systems, including alert mats for the floor and chairs, as well as nurse call buttons, are available. All call systems are designed to reassure users that help is always on the way.

Hoists and assistive devices for standing

Choosing the right stand aid or hoist for moving and handling can make a big difference in the safety, comfort, and quality of life of the person you’re caring for. The right mobility aids allow for easy movement with minimal distress and risk of injury when moving the person in your care from one location to another.

Hoists and stand aids for care environments include lifting poles that safely assist the user in sitting upright in bed and transfer belts that assist the caregiver in lifting a person to and from their bed. These items help to reduce the stress and strains of everyday movement while also improving the quality of care given to those who receive it.

Many bedroom aids can assist carers in assisting the residents they care for, so you can narrow down the types of devices that will be most beneficial to you and them by using the categories above as a guide.

When looking for a new bedroom aid, go to Wippet, the UK’s healthcare marketplace. Wippet has all of the top care brands in one convenient location, so you can get exactly what you need to help those in your care.