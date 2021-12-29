GLOBAL COOLING AND ITS CEO, ROBERT MAFES, ARE SUED FOR VIOLATING FLORIDA CONSUMER FRAUD ACT

UPDATE: Robert Mafes, CEO of AC company Global Cooling LLC is sued for alleged violation of the Florida Consumer Fraud Act by extorting a customer to give up rights and financial compensation.

A powerful advocate against Global Cooling and Rob Mafes business practices describes them as predatory. “Rob Mafes almost forces Global Cooling employees to get five star reviews from all customers to a point of harassment and intimidation” the source mentioned to us. “During the legal proceedings, we will conduct discovery and depose consumers who were forcefully asked, or that they felt intimidated, to give Global Cooling a five star review.” In addition, said the source, “we will depose current and employees to expose the unfair business practices of Robert (Rob) Mafes in the air conditioning business so we can file an official complaint with the Florida Attorney General for criminal charges.”

Upon checking on the web, we did find that consumers are complaining (in a direct or hidden way) that they have been “suggested” or “forced” to give Global Cooling air conditioning company a five star review.

The Legal Ground Against Global Cooling and Rob Mafes

Global Cooling and/or Rob Mafes is a regulated party under Chapter 501 of the Florida Statute dealing with consumer fraud. Specifically in Section 501.204 entitled Unlawful acts and practices. Unfair methods of competition, unconscionable acts or practices, and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of any trade or commerce are hereby declared unlawful. The current failures and refusals of Global Cooling and/or Rob Mafes to replace the air conditioning motor which it readily has on hand is both an unconscionable act and practice, is unfair as a business practice, and is declared to be unlawful in Florida.

Global Cooling and/or Rob Mafes have and continues to wilfully violate the mandate and intent of said statute and is liable for all statutory damages, attorneys fee and costs as may be awarded under the Statute.

Is Robert Mafes harassing or forcing consumers to give them 5 stars?

How Do AC Scams Work?

Let’s start off by defining what a scam even is. Google’s dictionary gives a pretty basic and undescriptive definition: a dishonest scheme; a fraud. Ok, that wasn’t very helpful or descriptive, as one of my wife’s former students used to say, “What does that even mean?”

Now let’s look up the definition of fraud to see if we can’t get some clarification. A fraud: wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain. That makes things a little clearer. Most people can probably easily think of a scam that they’ve heard of, or maybe someone that you know has been involved in a scam.

Before we dive specifically into HVAC scams, let’s take a look at some common signs that you are being scammed.

Common HVAC Scams Like Alleged Global Cooling

Unfortunately, the HVAC industry is riddled with scammers. These scammers are always looking for an easy way to get quick money and targeting people that have their air go out is generally not as hard as other industries.

Arizona has had a lot of problems with HVAC scammers in the past few years. The sweltering heat means that people are eager to get things fixed fast, which works to the scammers’ benefit. In 2021 the Florida attorney general’s office warned Florida residents to keep an eye out for air conditioning repair scams.

Here are some of the top scams that we’ve heard of in the HVAC industry, the sad thing for us, as a reputable AC contractor is that not all of these scams are done by fly-by-night people, some are done by other companies that are claiming to be reputable:

GLOBAL COOLING CUSTOMERS COMPLAIN OF SORT OF SCAM BY ROB MAFES WHO IS NOW SUED

Did Global Coling Replaced parts when they don’t need replacing?

Often when a repair service technician comes out to do preventative maintenance or a repair, they inform you of a part that needs to be repaired. Companies trying to scam you will find an expensive part and tell you it needs to be repaired when it is actually working just fine.

Often when this happens, the cost to replace the part will be so high, that buying a whole new unit appears to be the best choice. While this does happen sometimes, especially on older units that haven’t been maintained well, it isn’t extremely common. It also is very rare that a bunch of parts need to be replaced at one time.

Generally, one defective part compromises the integrity of the whole unit. Chances are that multiple parts are functioning poorly because one part is broken.

The best defense against this scam is to seek multiple opinions about your unit. While this can be difficult in Clermont and Orlando Florida where summer temperatures get dangerously high, it’s important to not get taken advantage of. Simply the Best Heating & Cooling offers same-day AC repair service so you can be sure that you are getting a good deal.

