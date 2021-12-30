ABC News and investigative journalist Steve Barrett investigated harassment and intimidation claimed against Bella Collina and its POA chairman Randall Greene. A video interview with Don Juravin revealed that wires had been cut, and vandalism had been done to the family’s home in retaliation for the complaints made about how the community was run.

“Before I even reached out to Bella Collina,” said Barrett, “they reached out to me mysteriously.” After Barrett shot an interview with Don Juravin, he was told that Juravin could not speak about Bella Collina on the internet. However, Barrett said that the injunctions said nothing about television, so the attempted interference was pointless. “It is still a mystery how they found out that I had been at Don Juravin’s house.

”Randall Greene, representing Dwight Schar, has tried to discourage Don Juravin for standing up for his rights. He implied that Don Juravin should give up since the billionaire Dwight Schar has “lots of money” regardless of justice. “We have a lot of money and credibility, and those are two things you don’t have, with anyone,” said Randall Greene to Don Juravin over a text message.

Anna Juravin and Kids Fight to Keep the Black Lives Matter Sign in Bella Collina

Don Juravin and his wife, Anna Juravin, sent a form to the Bella Collina POA requesting approval for their sign that supported Black Lives Matter and the reform of police brutality. However, they were told to wait thirty days before the sign could be approved by the Bella Collina Architectural Review Committee. Meanwhile, several signs that were not approved by the Committee were placed all around Bella Collina.

These signs included political signs for the Lake County commissioner, golf signs, sales signs, dumpster signs, signs on porta-potties, and so on. The Juravins wished to know if it was the sign or the message that needed to be approved by Dwight Schar’s POA.

When the Juravins posted the sign, believing it to be like any other sign in the neighborhood, Dwight Schar’s “enforcer” Randall Greene, the head of the Bella Collina POA, filed a court order to have the sign removed. Even though his actions made it seem as if both he and Dwight Schar disapproved of the message, Greene still deceived the Orlando Sentinel. He told the reporter that he “agreed with the message.”

ANNA JURAVIN AND KIDS FIGHT TO KEEP THE BLACK LIVES MATTER SIGN IN BELLA COLLINA