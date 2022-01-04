E-commerce is a big part of the economy and is essential for companies that sell their products and services online. E-commerce allows businesses to reach more customers than traditional retailers. It has recorded large growth considering the increase in online shopping. According to some statistics, more than 95% of Americans with internet access shop online.

On e-commerce websites, room for experimentation is immense.

There is no need to search in aisles in order to find the product you need. Customers can use the search box to quickly narrow down their product search. Some websites remember customer preferences and shopping lists to make it easier to complete repeated purchases.

When people seek some platform to start online selling, the first thing that comes to mind to many is WooComerce. It comes in the form of a WordPress plugin that you can add to your WordPress site to create an online store. Various items such as T-shirts, jewelry, and shoes can easily be sold in this process. Digital products are also being sold increasingly according to their popularity.

Plugins are small software additions that help add all sorts of features to your WordPress site. These are designed to allow you to overwrite existing code or add or modify certain WordPress features.

No previous knowledge of coding is needed to use most plugins. Here are also some of the best plugins you can find:

WooCommerce Order Export

WooCommerce Order Export is packed with some useful features like exporting the required order data, automatic exports delivered via inbox or FTP (perfect for dropshippers). You can also set up multiple monthly exports and reports for accountants and daily for packing staff.

WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping

WooCommerce Table Rate Shippingenables you to create advanced shipping rules and determine shipping depending on the item number, weight, etc. You can use classes to create fine-grained rules. It also helps create unique shipping method names and hide shipping methods.

Useful import or export option is also available.

Direct Checkout for WooCommerce – Skip Cart with Buy Buttons

This plugin provides powerful buy buttons. These can be placed anywhere on your website (not just the product page). When a customer clicks on one, the item is added to the cart, and the customer is automatically sent directly to checkout (skip the cart).

You can send customers directly to checkout for all products to increase sales by optimizing the checkout process. You can also easily create buttons for individual products.

Ajax Search for WooCommerce

A big part of running an effective e-commerce store is to make it easier for shoppers to find the products they are interested in. If they can’t find what they are looking for, they go elsewhere.

Ajax Search for WooCommerce helps improve the standard WooCommerce search process with an Ajax search bar that includes live suggestions. This approach is found in many e-commerce stores.

The Pro version is also based on the inverted index, which improves search performance in large stores.

If you have more than 500 products in your store, you should choose the paid version for better performance.

WooCommerce PDF invoices and packing slips

WooCommerce PDF invoices and packing slips helps you create invoices that you can insert into packages that you send to buyers.

You can also automatically attach a PDF invoice to your order confirmation email or choose from a variety of invoice templates.

You can also customize the template (but you have to use HTML/CSS for this).

Conclusion

Being a store owner and developing an online business has become a true challenge, especially in the past few years, but some of the major improvements and developments are encouraging entrepreneurs and newcomers.

It is therefore highly important to recognize new opportunities and see that new platforms can help and decrease the risk of losing customers and popularity.

E-Commerce offers a certain level of stability and a lot more in the years coming; it is only a question of to what degree can technology push and generate new possibilities.