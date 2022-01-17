Freelancing is not the easiest way to start making big money. Creating a quality portfolio will help you get started and get the first reviews. Large job exchanges like UpWork are highly competitive – it can even be useful to do several jobs for a small amount, just to get a rating and accelerate career growth. But don’t limit yourself to one freelance marketplace. Increase audience reach, use communication skills and knowledge of a foreign language.

Even if you have a full-time job, it’s worth a try. The extra experience doesn’t hurt. Especially in Shopify. And the client base will gradually grow.

Office work

Of course, there are downsides to working full-time in an office. For example, binding to a place and working on a schedule. But at the same time it is one of the most stable and paid activities. Confirmation is easy to find in our Jobs section. Many companies are ready for partially or completely remote work – it doesn’t really matter where the developer is with the laptop, if there is a result.

To have a well-paid full-time job, you need to be able to present yourself and show experience. If you are just starting out, you can also gain experience as a JavaScript intern or by participating in Open Source projects.

Sell ​​plugins for WordPress and other engines

There are many marketplaces where you can list your plugin code for sale without worrying about additional marketing. On the international market, the most famous sites of the Australian platform Envato are:

Themeforest is a stock of themes and templates for WordPress and other engines.

CodeCanyon is a stock of script code for websites.

Minuses:

High platform commission.

Design is the most important thing in project acceptance.

You can get refusals from moderators for a long time without any explanation.

Start a YouTube channel

YouTube is the television of our time, where everyone can create their own channel. To get started, a smartphone or laptop webcam is enough. You can make screencasts of the code, keep a video blog about the latest in the IT world, create course playlists. The closest format can be seen in our selections of YouTube channels on various topics:

When your channel becomes popular, link the “Sponsorship” feature or invite viewers to subscribe to the Patreon channel, where they will have access to the video before YouTube.

Podcast

If you love to chat but don’t like being filmed or getting tired of editing videos, start a podcast. It does not require as much free time as filming a video – some manage to record podcasts on the way to work. Of course, podcasts are not the fastest way to make money, but they can help you gain an audience for other projects and become known as an expert in your field.

Conclusion

Congratulations! Now you know how to make your skills more profitable.