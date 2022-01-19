What Is The Global eyes2SOUL Fundraising Project by code2GOD?

code2GOD is a unique nonprofit organization managed by a man that can not only read the original Bible in Hebrew but also understands the code2GOD and its 32 mathematical methods. As a result, Holy Land Man from Jerusalem can decode Bible messaging that no one else in the world can understand.

ANGELINA JOLIE eyes2SOUL NFT ART BY code2GOD ART JUST BECAME AVAILABLE

The eyes2SOUL is a special NFT art project with spiritual, psychological and artistic aspects. Volunteers at code2GOD review about 500 to 800 images of each celebrity, VIP, influencer or politician to find the right face expression, clear look, eyes of sincerity, eyes in a moment of truth and eyes that reflect that personality. The chosen image is matched with about 120 frame options and color background using the code2GOD to have an initial match with the soul of the subject. Color 700000 (wine) will be a more divine number while a number using 6 will be more domestic and practical. Most color number look like this: #4F1964 (purple) and encode other messaging.

Who Is code2GOD?

code2GOD is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to decoding the original Bible in Hebrew to reveal God’s messaging to humanity. code2GOD moto is “LOVING GOD WITHOUT RELIGION” and is well respected with 3 million social followers. The nonprofit has filed two extremely unique patents with the US Patent Office: first Patent Pending #63295845 “The code2GOD Methodology To Decode GOD’s Messaging To Humanity Based On The One Original Bible In Hebrew.” Second Patent Pending #63295884 “Using The code2GOD To Scientifically Prove The Existence Of GOD (Intelligent Designer Of Life) Based On The Fetus’ Organs Development”.

Angelina Jolie eyes2SOUL

Fans are delighted but think that their superstar eyes are the most impressive in the eyes2SOUL celebrity lineup of eyes. Fans of Angelina feel her eyes2SOUL NFT should go for $30,000 rather than the starting price of 5.41 ETH or $17,000.

You be the judge: eyes2SOUL celebes and Angelina Julie’s NFT page

Other Celebrities

Rihanna

Sofia Vergara

Jennifer Aniston

Gerard Butler

Bradley Cooper

Paris Hilton