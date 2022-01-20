Google added additional COVID-19 functionality to its search tool for mobile users. The features can assist you in rapidly locating accessible testing facilities and venues where children may acquire immunizations (and adults). You may also choose from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccination brands. These new tools are being released as COVID-19 delta, and omicron variants continue to spread quickly across the country, with omicron increasing from 12% of all verified COVID-19 cases last week to more than 73% today.

To begin, open a Google app on your mobile phone with a search bar and enter or speak a keyword such as “COVID vaccinations near me.” Then you’ll find a list of pharmacies and medical facilities that sell COVID-19 vaccinations. For example, you may refine your search to only display pharmacies that provide the Pfizer vaccination. Search “free COVID testing near me” to locate free testing sites. If a website offers free tests, it will state “Free COVID-19 testing.” If it doesn’t, it may sound something like, “The cost of fast testing is $100.”

President Joe Biden released another service earlier in December that allows you to rapidly locate Moderna and Pfizer booster doses and vaccinations in your area. He also stated that at-home COVID-19 test kits would be made available to everyone, regardless of insurance status, soon.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the compulsion for COVID vaccines is unconstitutional. Here’s the most recent.

The Supreme Court has overturned the federal COVID vaccination mandate, which compelled employees at organizations with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated or tested every week. However, one order remains in effect.

President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate was halted by the Supreme Court on Thursday, three days after it was set to effect, by a vote of 6 to 3. Businesses with 100 or more employees were expected to either get wholly vaccinated or produce negative COVID-19 test results weekly, with a grace period to allow for compliance. However, the Supreme Court upheld the obligation for healthcare professionals.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ “requirement for health care professionals to be vaccinated would save the lives of patients, as well as doctors, nurses, and others who work in health care settings,” said Jen Psaki at a news conference following the judgement. It will provide coverage for 17 million healthcare professionals.

The government vaccination mandate is intended to reduce the recent rise in coronavirus illnesses, hospitalizations, and fatalities caused by the delta and omicron variants that have swept across the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unvaccinated persons are ten times more likely to be hospitalized and eleven times more likely to die from the coronavirus. Breakthrough COVID-19 instances, which occur when vaccinated persons get the illness, are significantly less lethal but can still have long-term consequences, such as long COVID.

We’ll keep you up to date on the vaccination mandate and provide information on how to acquire booster doses for Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Plus: How to obtain free COVID-19 test kits as well as a free trip to your immunization

What is the status of the vaccination mandate?

The Supreme Court overturned the requirement, which went into force on January 10 for significant corporations, although it remains in effect for healthcare employees. It is not up to individual firms to decide whether or not to compel their staff to be vaccinated entirely (more below).

All personnel at hospitals or other medical institutions that accept Medicare or Medicaid payments from the government must be fully immunized under the health care requirement.

The federal government already permits private firms to impose immunization requirements.

Even before Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, federal law permitted companies in the United States to order employees to be vaccinated during pandemics. According to Bloomberg Law, the administration’s new regulation might allow businesses to require unvaccinated employees to pay for weekly testing. At the same time, because the order is federally mandated, the Department of Labor has the authority to oblige companies to provide workers with paid time off to be vaccinated and paid sick leave to recuperate from any adverse effects.

We’re going to safeguard vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers,” Biden said after presenting the policy in September.

Some persons are exempt from a required immunization under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Americans with Disabilities Act compels companies to offer “reasonable accommodations” for employees who have medical issues that prevent them from receiving a vaccination. Long COVID is recognized as a disability by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under the ADA.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, these human rights safeguards cannot be cancelled – even in times of emergency.

Is the Civil Rights Act applies to religiously opposed to vaccines?

Currently, decisions to obstruct the vaccination requirement for workers due to religious views are being made on a case-by-case basis. For example, on January 3, a federal court invalidated a Navy vaccination mandate for people requesting the religious exemption.

However, there are competing signals even within religious groups: While Pope Francis encourages Catholics to be vaccinated, the Rev. Timothy Broglio, archbishop of the United States Armed Forces, has stated that Catholic personnel can refuse the COVID-19 vaccination if it violates their conscience.

In October, the Supreme Court declined to overturn Maine’s vaccination mandate, not allowing for religious exemptions.