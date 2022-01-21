Experts opine that the cryptocurrency craze would gain more momentum in the next few years, especially as of the coming year. An increasing number of people have either taken some interest in crypto or have been hearing about it. Moreover, many investors are also bullish on the prospects of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies, due to their limited supply and potentially great benefits. And, when it comes to gambling, there is nothing much to distinguish crypto coins from traditional currencies, except the fact that they are not legal tender anywhere. In 2022, cryptocurrency would be a popular choice to bet on in the casinos especially in one of the most popular cryptocurrency casino site “BetFury”. The market will become flooded with the virtual money.

The following information highlights the most common coins to be used in the crypto casinos in 2022.

Monero (XMR)

Monero is another popular digital currency in the crypto industry, and with the price of a single coin hitting $310 recently, it is trading at a staggering high value. The latest market news reports on Monero suggest that the price of a single coin would continue to rise in the next five years.

It is likely that Monero will remain the second most popular currency in the casinos in the same time period. The basic reason for this is the limited number of coins in circulation, currently standing at 4.7 million.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin and Monero share a very similar history. The two cryptocurrencies were first traded in 2010. However, in 2017, Bitcoin introduced a new currency called Bitcoin Cash, which caused the value of both currencies to plummet. This led to a drop in the Bitcoin price and affected the demand for the cryptocurrency as well.

However, Bitcoin prices have bounced back with the recent uptick in the digital currency’s value. Bitcoin has traded in a range of $14,200-$17,000 over the last month, but that could change, as the situation on the crypto markets is improving, especially for the digital currencies.

Ethereum (ETH)

As one of the most promising cryptocurrencies in the market, Ethereum has seen an incredible surge in the recent past, mostly due to the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance. Many financial firms and technology firms have come on board with the EEA to explore the use of the Ethereum blockchain for different services.

Thus, Ether is considered to be the most popular currency used by players to place their bets in the crypto casinos. Ethereum may soon see further improvements, as Ethereum developers recently unveiled the “Electric Swell”, a decentralized, open-sourced protocol that facilitates the implementation of smart contracts and incentivizes ETH holders.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple is another digital currency that has been on the rise over the last year. This digital currency was founded in 2012 and is a peer-to-peer payment network that uses blockchain technology to facilitate transactions. Ripple was one of the first cryptocurrencies to be developed and released, and, because of this, it has managed to gain a lot of traction in the market. The one-coin, which was valued at only 1 cent in 2012, is now trading at over $0.50.

In June, Ripple announced that the company is taking XRP and adding it to the official version of the Bitcoin exchange, Binance. However, Ripple’s main rival, Ethereum, was not included in the list of supported cryptocurrencies. This is because it was the original blockchain platform and its potential to rival Ripple was what triggered the price of the XRP coin.

Dash (DASH)

Although Dash did not see its value skyrocket recently, the cryptocurrency has maintained steady growth in the past year. At the time of publishing this article, Dash was trading at around $280. The price of a single coin peaked in October 2017, but has been fluctuating between $250 and $270, ever since. Dash’s value is expected to increase in the next five years, mainly because it is an easy-to-use cryptocurrency that can easily be exchanged with fiat money, which is what brings about the most interest in it.

The Real Successful Cryptocurrencies

The casinos would like to be able to offer a good customer experience and a currency that will be accepted. Unfortunately, with a limited number of cryptocurrencies available at the moment, the casinos would have to use the most popular ones to keep their customers happy. For this reason, a list of top cryptocurrencies is necessary. This list is actually a mix of cryptocurrencies that have both a strong community as well as strong investors, as this is considered to be the most important and reliable sign of a currency.