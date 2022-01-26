Knowledge is power — especially when it comes to your customers. The more you know about your clientele, the more effectively you can serve them, so of course, you want to ensure that your customer data is accurate, up-to-date, and high quality. This might seem like it’s easier said than done, though, when people are constantly changing their information — and probably not notifying your company. What can you do? Address verification is a process that allows you to eliminate obsolete data while updating new data so that your customers’ profiles are as accurate as possible. If you have a small business with a very limited database of customer data, it may be possible to complete this process manually — but for most companies, an automated solution is the better bet. You can see how a program like this works by reading BatchData reviews.

Importance of Address Verification in Real Estate

One of the most important pieces of information that you can verify is a customer’s address. You need to know this information so that you can send marketing materials in the mail or ship products that they’ve ordered. If you happen to work in real estate, though, address verification is important for another reason — you need to know your clients’ addresses so that you can effectively help clients market, buy, and sell their homes. In real estate, nothing is more important than location, and this is quite literal for real estate agents!

Realtors can use address verification software for real estate to cut down on bad data and ensure absolute accuracy when it comes to location. You need to be able to effectively locate client properties and newer developments, so a tool like this is essential to minimizing confusion. You can take it a step further and even ensure that your customers’ contacts are correct, too, with an audit of your client database.

Verifying Customer Information for Data Quality

Ensuring the integrity of your data is one of the best things you can do for your company. Whether you work in real estate, retail, wholesaling, or another industry, location is likely at the center of what you do — whether you realize it or not. It’s more important than ever to rely on accurate, insightful data sources when you’re contacting customers or marketing to prospective clients. If you are doing either of these things via mail, using a geocode address API is a great strategy for minimizing the expenses associated with inaccurate data.

Maintaining accurate customer records is imperative, too, to improving the quality of the services you offer. There will always be a correlation between the quality of your data and the quality of your services, and customers notice when the latter is lacking. A data quality audit is an effective way to ensure you have accurate information on your clients and ensure that you are serving them well. Invest in automated audit software to eliminate out-of-date and inaccurate data entries.