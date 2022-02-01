The Six Nations 2022 is a crucial annual rugby tournament that pits the international players of Europe’s six leading rugby-playing nations against one another. The Six Nations is one of the most historically significant rugby championships and one of the world’s oldest sporting competitions. However, The Sun predicts that many Six Nations games will be played behind closed doors.

The Home Nations, which included England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales, was the first version of this international rugby league in 1883; however other historians claim the competition dates back to the 1879 Calcutta Cup.

The Six Nations Championship 2022 is rapidly approaching, and many people eagerly anticipate it. Winner predictions for the Six Nations in 2022 are discussed further below in this article.

France

They are the big favorites for next year’s Six Nations, owing to their thrashing of New Zealand and the fact that they will host England and Ireland at once in the Stade de France. They also comprehensively defeated reigning champions Wales on home territory in the 2021 championship, laying down the gauntlet to their competitors and establishing them as serious contenders this season.

Given the ongoing progress of their young squad with their most solid coaching staff, there is even more possibility for this French team.

England

England has blown predictions with five wins in a row, including a thrashing of championships South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup revenge match. Although Ireland would have been the second-best team, the English slightly has a slight advantage because Ireland will have to go to Twickenham.

Since 1883, England has won 29 outright and shared 10 Six Nations trophies, making them the most successful team in the tournament. Since the competition was last enlarged in 2000(7), the Swing Low-ers have won far more titles.

Ireland

The Irish are third favorites with the bookies. Reigning champions Wales are being predicted to be defeated by Ireland on the opening day of the 2022 Six Nations. Although the All Blacks have already shown that they need to be much more efficient, the players have expressed their desire to improve. Ireland has fewer injuries, is playing at home, is in excellent form, and will be seeking to prove that its victories in the Autumn Nations series were not miraculous comebacks. The advantage of playing at home will very certainly be the determining factor.

Wales

Wales’ Autumn form was a mix, but they were dealing with an injury problem at the time. Their win over the Wallabies demonstrated their capability to battle out tough victories, separating them from the Scots. Wales usually performs above expectations throughout the Six Nations, but Scotland has a history of bottling games that they appeared to be favorites to win in prior editions. Wales has a home advantage as well. With 28 outright victories and 11 shared titles, Wales is the second most successful nation.

Scotland

Scotland has won four of its previous five matches, including victories over France and Australia. South Africa’s drumming came as no surprise, but it does nothing to discredit the lads in blue. Their win over Australia was impressive, but their crushing loss to South Africa and a tight victory over a stuttering Japanese team were not.

In recent years, they’ve defeated Ireland, England, and France, and they’ll be aiming for the English and French in their home games. Scotland’s most potent team in recent times, but it occurs in a year when the four teams ahead of them are all stronger.

Italy

On February 6th, Italy will go to the home of French rugby, in Paris, for the final encounter during the first round of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations. Since four terrible losses over their last five games, the Italians have failed to deliver even a smidgeon of creativity. They’re still in the process of putting together a team, and with recent U20 Six Nations performances, scouting potential talent is the utmost they can aim for in 2022. The safest prediction to make, given the Italians, appear to be in for another challenging year.

Conclusion

Every year, it seems that everyone says that the upcoming Six Nations would be particularly exciting. Still, this year works differently, with five of the six teams capable of defeating one another on any given day. We estimate how the final standings will look following the final game on March 19th, with the Six Nations starting on February 5th. After going unbeaten in the Autumn Internationals and defeating every one of the Rugby Championship sides, Ireland, France, and England all have strong claims to be the top teams in the world right now.

