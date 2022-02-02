Whether you’re in high school, college, or university, being a student right now requires the use of a powerful laptop capable of handling everything you need to do from home.

Online lectures and tests, conducting research for assignments, and participating in video call discussions with classmates can all be difficult without the proper laptop.

Compared to other laptop specs and laptops offers on the market, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022 is ideal for students seeking a high-performance laptop that is both fashionable and elegant.

MateBook X Pro 2022

Many improvements have been made to Huawei’s premium and ultra-slim MateBook X Pro 2022 laptop, replacing the previous model from 2020. It has a larger display and better thermal efficiency than the previous model. It can support Intel’s Core i5 and Core i7 Tiger Lake-U CPUs, respectively. A total of 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage can be used in combination. The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 will come pre-installed with the most recent version of Windows 11, which is Windows 11.

Features and specifications of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

Because of its thin and light design, the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 laptop weighs just 1.38 kg while measuring only 15.5mm in thickness and 1.38 kg in weight. It has a 14.2-inch 3K LTPS IPS display with a brightness of 500 nits and a resolution of 3840 x 2160. The notebook comes with 10-point multi-touch capabilities and a refresh rate of 90Hz, among other features. P3 and sRGB dual colour gamuts are supported, and the display has a colour depth of 1.07 billion colours and can display 1.07 billion colours. Because of the device’s high screen-to-body ratio of 92.5%, the bezels around the screen are skinny.

The new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is available in two configurations, each powered by an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor or an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor with Intel Iris XE graphics. The new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is powered by an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor or an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor with Intel Iris XE graphics. It will be able to accommodate up to 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

When compared to its predecessor, Huawei is confident in the superior thermal technology it has developed. It claims that the new dual Shark Fin fan cooling system, combined with the ultra-slim VC heat dissipation modules, provides outstanding heat dissipation and increases the computer system’s performance. Thanks to the intelligent temperature control system, the laptop can function in complete silence.

A large trackpad with 100% detection coverage makes it possible to manage the computer with responsiveness and gestures, such as using a swipe to adjust the volume or taking screenshots. Back-lit keys with 1.5mm key travel and a numeric keypad are included on the keyboard.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is equipped with six speakers, each of which operates on a different frequency. The speakers, subwoofers, and Huawei Sound, according to the company, all work together to create an immersive audio experience. In addition to AI Noise Cancellation, four microphones onboard can pick up voices from any direction up to 5 metres away. It has a front-facing 720p HD camera for video calling, which is rather good.

Additionally, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, four USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, fingerprint reader, and pressure-sensitive trackpad are among the things to look out for. The laptop is equipped with a 60Wh battery that can be charged quickly via the USB-C port at a rate of 65W.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Pricing and Availability

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 with an Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is available for purchase for £1099.99. The laptop will be offered in three different colour options: Emerald, Silver, and Space Gray.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022 is a powerful companion for students who need to be online more than ever before, with innovative capabilities and all their required features.