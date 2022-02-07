Internet: the greatest invention in human history!

It is one of the most revolutionary and disruptive technologies in history that has majorly impacted us. From watching movies to listening to music and communication, we use this technology in so many different ways.

Not only this but nowadays, it is also used to buy and sell products, including investing our money. Yes, since the pandemic happened, people have been looking for alternatives to earn money, and that’s why this has also affected the economy on a major level. Stimulus checks, higher personal savings, commission-free transactions, and social trading have fueled a boom from the last two years.

According to Citadel Securities, “retail traders account for roughly 20% of the daily market volume, up from just 10% in 2019.”

Do you want to get into social trading?

There are various social trading and investment platforms available to invest in the stock markets. Before you start investing or trading, it’s important for you to know what exactly social trading is!

Social trading platforms have now become the virtual spot for garnering trade ideas, swapping tips, and hyping stocks. To learn more about it in detail, read the social trading tutorial.

What is social trading?

Social trading is an online method of investing where investors can invest and observe the trading behavior of their competitors and expert traders.

Online investors can follow the investment strategies and other financial data from different internet sites using copy trading or mirror trading. Investors can use this source of information for making further strategies and financial choices. This helps investors to deeply analyze and compare different financial data.

This is just like other social networking platforms like Facebook or Twitter. Here people share their day-to-day activities, and on social trading platforms, they share their market analysis and trading ideas.

But is it a good idea to replicate someone else’s trading strategy?

Social trading allows traders to share financial knowledge and conduct their own market analysis.

So how does social trading actually work? Let’s know.

How Social Trading Works?

Social trading provides quick access to financial markets, which is beneficial for both beginners and professional traders. Here both can share strategies and copy each other’s trades.

Do you know that copies of each other traders can benefit both?

Yes, a professional trader will receive a bonus and status every time someone copies their trade, and a copier (beginner) will get to know about a new idea.

Want to replicate the trade ideas of a professional? Here’s the social trading tutorial:

The first step is to find a social trading platform and create an account.

The next step is to locate and view profiles of newbies and professional traders on the platform. (You can also use various filters to get the traders in your preferred trading.)

The last step is to click/follow their trade or activity and start replicating it.

What are the Pros and Cons of Social Trading?

Social Trading requires almost no or little knowledge about financial markets. And many people see it as a low-cost, sophisticated alternative to traditional methods. But is it really safe? Does it have any risks?

Here are some advantages and disadvantages of social trading:

Pros

Unlike social trading, where you follow professional trades, traditional trading is about making your own decision about buying and selling stocks. In traditional trading, you have to sit in front of the computer and analyze the charts, and according to the predictions, you have to make your investment.

All this process takes a lot of work and time. Whereas on the other hand, you can decide how much you want to invest according to the experienced trader you’re following. This actually means you’re not blindly trusting a prediction here; your decision has some expertise behind it.

This also helps to increase your capital faster than traditional trading. You can also get all the information about the financial market movements.

Cons

The disadvantage of social trading is that here you’re also relying on the skills of others. So, if you don’t follow the trader wisely, there are high chances of losing your investments.

Apart from this, you also have to monitor the financial market continuously. Plus, you can’t enter the market without knowing what’s happening right now. If you don’t know about the financial market, you can miss great opportunities.

Sometimes you’ll also feel a bit challenging to find which traders are successful. For that, you have to check the history of their trading activities and outcomes.

What are the Best Social Trading Platforms?

Now you know what social trading is, how it works, and its benefits. So, the next thing you should know about social trading platforms, which is the safest and most reliable trading platform available right now.

Here are some of the best social trading platforms in 2022:

eToro (US Friendly)

AvaTrade

NAGA Trader

Naga Markets

MultiBank

FXCM

FP Markets

ZuluTrade (US Friendly)

Apart from the platform’s social trading features, don’t forget to check the other key metrics such as tradable markets, regulation, fees, payments, and more.

Also, if you’re a beginner, it’s best to start with something small as in the initial stage, you’ll be experimenting with different systems and traders. You can also open a demo account before investing. Also, follow and monitor various traders’ activities before you start trading or replicating.

Final Word

Social trading gives easy access to the financial market and allows traders to interact with others and replicate their positions. Social trading is not only for beginners; professionals can also benefit from it! You can easily access all your trades accounts and get all the latest insights at your fingertips. You can also earn profits as you learn by creating a reliable trading community.

Getting started with social trading isn’t a difficult task. Just follow the social trading tutorial that we’ve mentioned above and keep all its aspects in your mind while investing. However, consider all the features along with the advantages and disadvantages and then decide whether social trading is good for you or not!