Not much is known in the world about the piece of art that can change the religious world and the global perception of God, as we know today. It’s the “first-ever SCIENTIFIC PROOF OF GOD” (SPOG) and is expected to be the most theological monument the world has ever known. It’s the first ever scientific proof of God known as SPOG.

WILL THE SPOG ART BY code2GOD LAND IN THE VATICAN OR THE LOUVRE IN PARIS? THE COMPETITION

Religious Leaders in Anticipation

Religious leaders in the Vatican, in the US and in Israel are aware of the art by code2GOD and are in great anticipation. Yet, for now, no religious organization and no religious leader will comment before they see this “scientific proof.” While Christian and Jewish organizations are in great anticipation, a couple of Muslim leaders we talk to, showed little interest. Though the Christian and the Jewish faiths maintain that they feel secure in their beliefs, they also let us know that the world can use a “scientific proof” of the creator which they are so sure about.

Can Art Do What Science Couldn’t?

While projects like CERN have spent almost 5 billion dollars and are asking for an additional $23 billion dollars to provide some evidence about the Big bang that occurred billions of years ago, the Jerusalem-Florida non-profit organization is aiming to achieve much more than that simply by relying on the original Bible in Hebrew and the code2GOD. The code2GOD is a biblical decoding system which relies on 32 mathematical methodologies and the Chosen One, as the human factor.

code2GOD Reveals That The Original Bible Is Coded

According to this nonprofit organization, the Bible was originally created by GOD as a long string of 1,202,972 Hebrew letters which make the code for GOD’s messaging to humanity.

Only in a later time, Jews and Christians added spaces to make for 306,757 words, 23,204 verses and 929 chapters of the original Bible. Obviously, when the original Bible in Hebrew was translated, the coded messaging got lost but the Bible became reachable to everyone. Our initial investigation reveals that while the first couple mathematical methodologies of the code2GOD rely on the well known Jewish tradition of assigning numbers to letters, the rest of the 30 codes are much more complex. Furthermore, they require a well-versed understanding of the Hebrew language as well as the ability to see things that ordinary Hebrew speakers simply can’t.

Biblical Scholars

We spoke to three very respectable biblical scholars who are well versed in the Hebrew Bible and they mentioned repeatedly that they are aware that the Hebrew Bible contains a code but no one was able to ever turn it into a scientific proof. When certain numbers are discovered as formulas, or coded messages, there is always a missing Factor and that is “the Chosen One” to explain the meaning and not only to speculate. Only the unique combination of math and that very unique human factor, will unlock the code to God’s messaging to humanity and give us some answers we all have been waiting for.

The three scholars promised to express their opinion in the open once they are exposed to the details of the SPOG art with its scientific proof of GOD.

Will SPOG Be Displayed In The Vatican Or The Louvre?

Officially, none of the museums will comment. However, a visitor dignitary from the Vatican, who came to the US to inspect the art on behalf of the Pope or the museum of the Vatican, has mentioned that is proven that the SPOG is true decoding of the Bible, the art has no other place but to be presented in the Vatican in the most visible place.

The Louvre in Paris had no official comment but rumors have it that such art like the SPOG can be a great boost to the Louvre museum. Furthermore, if such art turn to be a real scientific proof of God, it’s value will be much higher than the Mona Lisa which is currently displayed in the Louvre.

What Is The Value Of Such Art?

We posed the hypothetical question to art experts: “Provided the SPOG art will really deliver on the scientific proof and will be impressive to look at, what will be the cost of such art?”

White half of the experts we ask refuse to speculate, the daring ones replied:

“The SPOG will be more valuable than the Mona Lisa“

“Assuming the Mona Lisa is worth today about $860 million, then the SPOG art will be valued at $860,000,001”

“It will be the world’s most expensive art”

“Theoretically it can be more than $1 billion” said one of the European art experts.

“Scientific Proof of GOD” Valued at $777-860 mil Is Not for Sale

Will SPOG Be Available As NFT?

We have a reason to believe that SPOG will be available as the SPOG NFT. We detected ads by code2GOD seeking volunteers to help them with technical know-how of NFT. One of the ads mentioned fractionalized NFT and the other inquired about establishing a way to sell NFT directly since it will be considered tax deductible for the NFT buyer. A huge incentive for any investor.

When Will The SPOG Make Public Appearance?

We have conducted this journalistic investigation during December 2021 and late January 2022 and the site code2GOD.org had no clue for us. Don Juravin, the head of the non-profit organization, and the man believed to be the inventor or the discoverer of the code2GOD has not commented but only said “Soon and it will be worth it.”