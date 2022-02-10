Employee Engagement

When you are at the head of your business, you are in the best position to ensure that employee engagement is a priority. Numerous psychological research and qualitative and quantitative studies in applied business research have been done into how positive engagement impacts productivity. Data has also demonstrated how workplace productivity connects to employees understanding how their responsibilities support the objectives of the business.

“When people feel fulfilled in their purpose and know they make a real difference and impact, they will want to fully contribute to their success.”

— Life & Business Coach, Mia Hewett.

The key to building engagement is recognizing that it is a two-way process. Policies and processes can only help organize how employee engagement strategies are implemented and measured. A person-centered approach is rapidly becoming a business model that encourages positive and consistent employee engagement for higher productivity.

Employee Happiness vs Engagement

Workplace productivity is often associated with employee happiness. Think about it. Happiness comes from an inner personal level driven by many factors. Happiness is a result of the whole self and can not be compartmental. Someone who is not happy can still work and do a good job but will never go the extra mile. They can be satisfied with their role and salary but will be tempted to leave if offered a higher salary. A happy employee is invested on an emotional level. Happiness is the one emotion measured every year by The World Happiness Report and is at the core of positive psychology research.

A recent study carried out by the University of Oxford at British Telecom (BT) call centers also supports the link between productivity levels and happiness. Data included absence rates, customer satisfaction, and conversion rates on calls. Productivity was then evaluated as per the collated data. The results measured a 13% increase in productivity, demonstrating the first causal field evidence for a correlation between happy employees and productivity.

Employee Engagement and Teamwork

Teamwork is crucial to employee engagement, whether you have less than 10 employees or more than 100. Without fostering an environment where all employees know that they contribute to the business’s success, teamwork becomes a simple word that creates no positive change.

Although there are various aspects to motivating employees to work in harmony, there will always be conflict and disagreements. Rather than this being negative, conflict is a sign that employees are engaging with each other. When everyone agrees, it may seem as if everything is running smoothly. Yet entrepreneurs who want to scale their business should take this as a sign of only one-dimensional engagement between employees.

Implementing effective collaboration is not a quick process. Below are three key ways to take a person-centered approach to cultivate a long-term model of positive engagement.

Ongoing participation is critical. When employees perceive that the “head-figure” of the business is taking a backseat, this drips through from upper management and negatively influences engagement between employees and productivity levels. Demonstrating a genuine passion for business objectives beyond profits through active participation will drive engagement in all levels of the business. Promote success. If the ship goes down, everyone goes down together. Team building should not be an afterthought that is only a focus when productivity levels reduce and attrition levels rise. Allow time for 1-2-1 meetings that are not work-orientated. Depending on the size of your business, you may need to delegate this to managers and supervisors. This is when employees may feel detached and merely a number. To counteract this, instill a sense of belonging to something bigger. Provide opportunities for employees from all levels to interact. Formal team-building activities tend only to produce short-term results (if any) and can even be a negative exercise when they take place outside of work hours. Instead, introduce short periods of unstructured engagement, such as a coffee break after a meeting or a late afternoon cake break. When there is no pressure to interact formally, employees are more likely to speak openly. This allows real conversations that build empathy with each other, supervisors, and management.

If you want to find out more and grow the business you know you are meant for, start with Mia Hewett’s 5 Day Challenge. Packed with valuable insights into how emotions really work, Mia will quickly show you how to consistently get results and engage fully with your business.