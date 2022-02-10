The book of Psalms lets you find hope and encouragement in reassuring words. Psalms will offer you comfort and hope, whether you are searching for peace in the middle of turmoil or uncertainty.

The Psalms speak to every situation, and emotion people experience. You can feel the Lord’s comfort through Psalm verses during the times you or anyone else cannot comfort you.

Here are some of the Psalm verses that will not only give you comfort but also peace and hope:

Psalm 9:9

The Lord also will be a refuge for the oppressed, a refuge in times of trouble.

Psalm 16:8

I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.

Psalm 19:14

May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my Rock, and my Redeemer.

Psalm 23:4

Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

Psalm 27:12

The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?

Psalm 30:5

For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.

Psalm 31:24

Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the Lord!

Psalm 33:22

Let your unfailing love be with us, Lord, even as we put our hope in you.

Psalm 43:11

So, I say to my soul, “Don’t be discouraged. Don’t be disturbed. For I know my God will breakthrough for me.” Then I’ll have plenty of reasons to praise him all over again. Yes, living before his face is my saving grace!

Psalm 46:1-3

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.

Psalm 46:10

He says, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”

Psalm 56:3-4

But in the day that I’m afraid, I lay all my fears before you and trust in you with all my heart. What harm could a man bring to me? With God on my side, I will not be afraid of what comes. The roaring praises of God fill my heart, and I will always triumph as I trust his promises.

Psalm 61:1-2

O God, hear my prayer. Listen to my heart’s cry. For no matter where I am, even when I’m far from home, I will cry out to you for a father’s help. When I’m feeble and overwhelmed by life, guide me into your glory, where I am safe and sheltered.

Psalm 62:1-2

Truly my soul finds rest in God; my salvation comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will never be shaken.

Psalm 73:16-17

When I tried to understand all this, it troubled me deeply till I entered the sanctuary of God; then, I understood their final destiny.

Psalm 86:15-16

But Lord, your nurturing love is tender and gentle. You are slow to get angry yet so swift to show your faithful love. You are full of abounding grace and truth. Bring me to your grace fountain so that your strength becomes mine. Be my hero and come rescue your servant once again!

Psalm 116:1-2

I love the Lord, for he heard my voice; he heard my cry for mercy. Because he turned his ear to me, I will call on him as long as I live.

Psalm 121:1-2

I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the LORD, who made heaven and earth.

Psalm 119:76

May your unfailing love be my comfort, according to your promise to your servant.

Psalm 119:50-52

In all of my affliction, I find great comfort in your promises, for they have kept me alive! No matter how bitterly the proud mockers speak against me, I refuse to budge from your precepts. Your revelation-light is eternal; I’m encouraged every time I think about your truth!

Psalm 139:17

How precious to me are your thoughts, God! How vast is the sum of them! Were I to count them, they would outnumber the grains of sand—when I awake, I am still with you.

Psalm 145:18-19

The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth. He fulfills the desires of those who fear him; he hears their cry and saves them.

Conclusion

God promises that He is close by when people are in trouble and hurting. He sees the struggles you have and becomes your comforter. Hopefully, these Psalms for comfort help you become open with the Lord about the storms of life you have. But, if you’re still looking for additional psalms of comfort, check out this article: https://www.alabasterco.com/blogs/education/psalms-for-protection