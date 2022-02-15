Due to the popularity of blockchain solutions, the need for crypto consulting experts has gone up. Individuals and companies are figuring out how to use blockchain technology to make more profits or enhance their operations. However, blockchain is relatively new, and many people don’t understand how it works. And this is why the demand for crypto consulting agencies is at an all-time high. Whether you want to develop or launch a blockchain solution, a crypto consulting company can help you know the best approach to use. If you’re new to blockchain, you may encounter a challenge when choosing crypto consulting services. Here we explore juicy tips and tricks to help you pick the proper crypto consulting services.

‘A recent survey of 1,000 people across the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil showed that 98% of people don’t understand basic crypto concepts. For instance, 90% didn’t know that the Bitcoin supply is capped at 21 million. Equal numbers didn’t understand stablecoins, either.’

Source: Yahoo!Finance

What is crypto consulting?

Crypto consulting is a solution by an expert that guides their customers in making informed decisions related to cryptocurrency investment. The professional: studies, evaluates, builds, and examines crypto technologies. The professionals help their clients translate business objectives into technology roadmaps that the latter can follow to attain desired goals.

How to choose crypto consulting services

Are you an investor, a firm, or a founder looking for crypto advisory services? If yes, then here are the indicators to use when evaluating crypto consulting services:

1. Experience

Experience determines the knowledge and skills the candidate you’re evaluating possesses. Candidates with many years of experience have a deeper understanding of the market. They can provide valuable information that you can use to make decisions. You can efficiently conduct a Google search or request access to the candidate’s website in the current digital world. You can also get some data on the candidate’s LinkedIn profile and a list of references.

If you’re looking for ICO consultants, it’s essential to focus on individuals with knowledge of specific niches, such as gaming, finance, and media.

2. Global Exposure

The world is now globalized, and a crypto consulting telegram with international knowledge in your target markets can be a valuable resource. So, suppose your target audience is global rather than local. In that case, it’s crucial to choose a crypto consulting expert with international knowledge. You need to keenly evaluate the previous projects the advisor in question has consulted for and how such programs performed. A crypto consulting expert with global exposure can help your blockchain business sail through the hurdles of international rules. There are also many other obstacles that your business must surmount in the international arena.

3. Network

When hiring a crypto consulting expert, you should pay special attention to the professional’s intellectual and social influence on the project. Enough to say that advisors with power can deliver much to the project besides the investment advice. Crypto consulting professionals with strategic networks can be depended on to add value to a project.

Such an expert can bring multiple benefits to the project ranging from publicity to technology. A highly-networked individual can also enable your project to tap into the skills of top-notch talent in the industry. In summary, when evaluating a crypto consulting firm, go beyond the financial investment benefits to discover the intangible qualities and industry connections.

4. Referrals/word of mouth

One of the best indicators of an excellent crypto consulting expert is a referral from a past project. Besides the direct reference, you can also inquire from a blockchain community and any personal links you may have. These are authentic sources that can direct you to the right professionals. Remember, an excellent crypto consulting telegram has built a strong reputation, and their names are known within the blockchain crowds.

5. Published content

An expert who offers crypto consulting services should have informative content published on their website, Medium, or LinkedIn. You should check whether they’ve done any research, crafted a whitepaper, or given an informative opinion on blockchain development or marketing.

Final words

Venturing into a technology-backed field like blockchain requires one to arm themselves with knowledge. Crypto consulting services can help new and existing businesses discover ways to benefit from blockchain technology. The tips here can help you hire the right crypto consulting agency.