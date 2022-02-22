As of 2022, the standard price to visit one out of the four Disney World theme parks for a single day is $109. While a Disney vacation budget is costly, planning Disney World vacations is worth the price tag. The key is to know how to plan.

In this article, we discuss how to maximize your Disney vacation schedule and budget. We also offer a list of not-to-be-missed Disney World rides. Continue reading to maximize your time, budget, and experience in Disney World.

Maximize Your Disney Vacation Schedule

There never seems to be enough time when planning a vacation and planning Disney World vacations is no exception. Whether you’re limited on time or budget (or neither), you want to maximize your Disney vacation schedule.

Build Your Disney Vacation Budget

Before making any decisions about what to do or how long to stay, you need to set your Disney vacation budget. Your budget should determine where you stay and what you do and not the other way around.

If you want to maximize your budget and stay at the best Disney World hotels or DVC villas, check out DVC resales to get points or memberships. You can also visit during non-peak times of the year such as January to February.

Make A Few Lists

Another way to maximize your Disney vacation schedule is to make lists of what you want to do. We recommend breaking your lists into must-do activities, ‘would like to do’ activities, and ‘only if there is extra time or money’ activities.

These will help you decide where to stay so that you’re close to the attractions and activities you want to do. They’ll also help ensure you don’t waste time or money on lower-priority activities.

Decide On Your Stay Duration

When planning Disney World vacations, the duration of your stay is important. Depending on the type of accommodations you booked, decreasing or increasing your vacation could impact the activities you can partake in.

If you prefer to stay at the very best Disney World hotels and villas, then you may need to make adjustments elsewhere in your budget. The goal is to find a balance between luxury (if that’s important to you) and activities.

Factor In The Classics

Once you have some of the basic logistics planned out, make sure you’ve included some of the classic Disney World rides and Disney World recreation activities. These activities are classics for a reason and are must-dos on your first trip.

Popular Disney World Rides

Some of the best Disney World rides are listed below. These should not be skipped if at all possible.

Avatar Flight of Passage

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Splash Mountain

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Pirates of the Caribbean

These are just a few of our favorites, but there are hardly any ‘bad’ Disney World rides.

Disney World Recreation Activities

If you are short on time, consider spending most of your Disney vacation schedule in Disney’s Magic Kingdom. This park has most of the rides in all of Disney World followed by EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.

However, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is the place to be if you want to enjoy the African Safari experience. The more time you have, the more parks you should explore.

Start Planning Disney World Vacations

There is a lot to consider when planning Disney World vacations, but the above guide can make it just a little easier. Start by setting your budget and making your lists, the rest will be much easier after that.

For more helpful guides and recommendations, visit our blog.