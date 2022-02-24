Cholesterol is one of the important substances that your body needs. Of course, as we will see later there are two versions of cholesterol. [one of them is the good cholesterol that you need for cell building purposes and on the other hand, you also have bad cholesterol which is not good for your health.

If you are having too much bad cholesterol in your body then it may soon develop into further health complications.

Bad cholesterol can also cause many issues such as severely increasing the risk of a heart attack, obesity, high blood pressure, and even force your way into other highly complex problems such as depression and anxiety.

When should you visit a doctor?

Well, this is often the first thing that might come to your mind. Often it is seen that men are too late to find out ultimately that they are suffering from high cholesterol. And due to this, they are already in deep problems having a moderate to a high level of cholesterol and some are even unlucky that they have to suffer from health issues.

The problem with cholesterol is that it is prone to children. Yes, you may be suffering from high cholesterol from your early childhood. You might be a little worried even more because doctors have gone through several rounds of research to find out that it can be genetic as well.

So yes, it is true that if you are suffering from high levels of cholesterol, your child may have it right from birth itself. So if this problem remains uncrated of till they become adults it would most certainly bring up a lot of additional health issues along with it.

Doctors and health experts recommend that you must have your cholesterol checked every 5 years of time intervals.

What do you need to know about good cholesterol and bad cholesterol?

Before we begin you must know that cholesterol is of two types that what we have discussed earlier. In this section, we are going to find out more about these two types of cholesterol.

So the good cholesterol that helps in cell repairing and cell building is high-density lipoprotein or HDL. The bad cholesterol that you need to avoid is the low-density lipoprotein or LDL.

It is the low-density cholesterol that you need to particularly avoid. So from the next time onwards when you consume food items that contain oil do ensure to check out what percentage of LDL and HDL cholesterol dos it has.

Just to give you an additional level of knowledge is that cholesterol joins itself with the protein molecules that help in its mobilization and transportation across the body.

Here are some of the common conditions that can cause cholesterol in men-

Severe kidney disease

Diabetes

HIV or AIDS

Hypothyroidism

Lupus

If you have some of these symptoms then your cholesterol issues will keep growing at a faster pace. These include-

Acne

Cancer

High blood pressure

HIV or AIDS

Irregular heartbeats

Organ transplants

Causes of high cholesterol-

Here are some of the reasons that you might be suffering from high cholesterol.

Poor diet

One of the common reasons why you have cholesterol is the fact that the diet you have normally is too much oriented towards a high cholesterol intake. you take more than ghee, butter, cheese, red meat, eggs, or even fish that contain too much unhealthy oil. The problem is that you are taking in more amounts of LDL cholesterol or bad cholesterol than what is permitted to be within safe levels.

Obesity

People suffering from high obesity can have higher chances of cholesterol. You see the more amounts of lipids do not have the more are your chances of suffering from cholesterol. Remember that as you are already obese and having to suffer from high cholesterol as an additional problem you need to address it soon.

Lack of exercises

Those people who do not do exercise have a higher tendency of suffering from high cholesterol. What happens is the fact that due to lack of exercise your metabolism levels are weak and thus there is a high level of complex lipid that is still present in your blood that may lead to higher cholesterol.

Smoking

Smoking reduces the amount of HDL cholesterol and increases those of LDL cholesterol. Do not smoke as this might cause cholesterol levels to increase. It occurs due to arterial damage which happens due to nicotine deposition on the arteries.

Alcoholic addictions

Alcohol intake also leads to liver problems which can increase the amounts of cholesterol in your blood and liver and then other complexities will soon arise.