What is Discord?

Discord is a voice and text chat app for gamers that has been growing rapidly in recent years. It has over 150 million users, trendy features such as Discord bots and servers, and is estimated to be worth $2 billion. The company has raised over $250 million in funding from investors such as Benchmark, Greylock, and Accel Partners.

While it is not guaranteed, it is likely that the company will go public in the near future. An IPO could provide the company with access to capital to finance its continued growth.

In March of 2019, it was reported that Microsoft tried to buy Discord for $12 billion. However, the companies were unable to agree on a price and the deal fell through. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft makes another offer for Discord in the future.

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is when a company offers shares of its stock to the public for the first time. Once a company goes public, its shareholders are able to sell their shares on the open market.

There’s been speculation that Discord might go public in 2019. The company is currently valued at more than 7 billion, so an IPO would be a major event. It’s not clear if Discord is actually planning to go public, but it’s certainly something that investors are watching closely.

If Discord does decide to go public, it will have to file detailed financial disclosures with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These disclosures will give investors a closer look at the company’s financials, including its revenue and profits.

An IPO can be a risky proposition for a company. If the stock price falls after it goes public, the company could end up losing money. For that reason, companies typically hire investment banks to help them choose an appropriate IPO price and to promote their stock once it’s available to investors.

Discord has been growing rapidly in recent years, and it’s likely that some investors will be interested in buying its stock when it becomes available. However, there are no guarantees that an IPO will be successful. It will be interesting to see what happens with Discord over the next few months.

What are the risks of going public?

It’s important to remember that an IPO is not a guaranteed success. Even if a company has strong financials, there’s no guarantee that its stock will perform well once it becomes available to the general public. That’s why it’s important for companies to do their due diligence before they decide to go public.

What are the benefits of going public?

There are a number of benefits to going public, including:

– access to capital – when a company goes public, it can sell shares of its stock to investors and use the proceeds to finance its operations. This is a major advantage for companies that need money to expand their businesses.

– increased transparency – when a company goes public, it is required to disclose detailed financial information to the SEC. This information is available to the general public, so investors can get a better understanding of a company’s financial health.

– increased visibility – by going public, a company becomes more visible to the investment community. This can lead to more opportunities for the company, such as partnerships or acquisitions.

– liquidity – a company’s shareholders can sell their shares on the open market, which gives them the ability to cash out their investment at any time.

Why do some companies choose not to go public?

There are a number of reasons why a company might choose not to go public, including:

– the cost of going public – there are expenses associated with an IPO, such as the cost of hiring investment banks and filing documents with the SEC.

– the risk of failure – there’s no guarantee that a company’s stock will perform well after it goes public. If investors lose confidence in a company, its stock price could fall sharply. This could lead to financial problems for the company.

– the loss of control – when a company goes public, its shareholders become entitled to voting rights. This can give them a say in how the company is run. Some companies may not want to lose control of their operations.