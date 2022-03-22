Did you know that your scent affects the way people think about you? Whether you prefer natural smells or think the best scent is a strong perfume, your smell is wrapped in your social identity.

If you choose an ill-fitting new scent, you could be giving the wrong impression.

In this article, we discuss how to find the perfect scent for you. From considering your body chemistry to your personal preferences, choosing the best fragrance has never been easier than with this guide, so read on!

Study Your Scent Options

The first thing you should do when trying to find the perfect scent is to understand your scent options. Some of the most common scent notes available are listed below:

Floral notes

Oriental notes

Woody notes

Fresh notes

Spice notes

Fruit notes

A perfume usually has multiple notes. When you buy a fragrance, it will have a top, middle, and bottom note. The top note is most noticeable from the first spray, but the middle and bottom notes last the longest.

Consider Which Fragrances You Like Best

One of the most important steps in finding the best scent is deciding which scent options you enjoy. While all of the other details in this guide can help you buy a fragrance that fits you, it only matters what you like.

Avoid choosing a new scent based on trends, especially if the latest trends go against your usual preferences. Not only is the trend unlikely to last but it can force you to choose a scent that doesn’t fit your personality.

Know Your Body

The best fragrance complements your body chemistry. That’s why it’s important to understand aspects of your body such as your skin type and body temperature. The season may also affect the fragrance.

Oily skin and warm temperatures mix well with perfume and make it smell even stronger. Dry skin and cold temperatures have a weaker aroma. While this doesn’t rule out any scents for anyone, factor this into your decision.

Select a Few Samples to Try

If you aren’t sure what you like or want to find the best scent variety, then choose a few samples. If you want to get the best perfume price with the most variety, consider investing in a gift set with multiple samples.

If you usually choose lighter scents, try switching it up with something more powerful. Your perfect scent may be something you didn’t think you’d like.

Shop Strategically

If you’re out shopping for the best scent, be sure to shop strategically. Avoid wearing perfume or other heavily scented products. These can overwhelm your palate and affect the smell of any perfumes that you sample.

You should also limit the number of perfumes you test. The more scents you try, the more their fragrances will be muddled together. Minimizing your exposure can help prevent this phenomenon, called nose blindness.

Choose Your Best Scent

The best scent for you depends on how you shop, your body chemistry, and your preferences. While you shouldn’t be afraid to experiment with something new, be sure to stay true to what you enjoy.

