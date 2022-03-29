Thinking of getting a Mac VPN, but don’t know how you would be able to use it? Here are a few common and easy ways to put your Mac VPN to good use.

#1: Use Your Mac VPN for Security and Privacy

If you know anything about VPNs, you know security and privacy are a #1 priority. While Mac computers are fairly safe, you’re never safe from hackers, your Internet Service Provider (ISP), and other third-parties who access and sell your data.

Yes, it’s true—it’s surprisingly easy and common for your ISP to monitor, share, and sell your online activity data with other organizations and third-parties. Cybercriminals will also target you. Not everyone will experience a cyberattack in their lifetime, but they’re far more common than you think.

Don’t be a victim of a cyberattack and regret it! This isn’t your average pop-up blocker, this encrypts your traffic as it transmits from you to the server, stopping anyone from tapping in along the way. And, once your traffic is transmitted, make sure you have a VPN that tosses it then—you want a Mac VPN that keeps absolutely zero logs of your data.

Using your Mac VPN for security and privacy means you’ll have an efficient and effective way to stay safe online.

#2: Use it for Shopping

Have you heard the phrase, “location, location, location?” We’re not talking about real estate, but we are talking about purchases. When you go online shopping, prices are based on your location. But sometimes those prices aren’t fair. Shouldn’t it be the same for everyone no matter where you are? Unfortunately, a lot of factors go into price setting, and location is one of them.

With a Mac VPN, you can be in another location, keeping your whereabouts to yourself and out of the eyes of anyone and everyone else online. VPNs host servers around the world. When you connect to one of them, you’ll appear to be in that location.

So, when you connect to a VPN server, you can avoid price discrimination while protecting your identity. This works for buying online games, making travel plans, and much more.

#3: Use it for Streaming

One of the best and most common uses for a Mac VPN is streaming. Let’s say you login to Netflix hoping to watch the show The Office. Well, surprise—unless you live in the United Kingdom, you won’t find this show anywhere on Netflix. Or, perhaps you decide to get on YouTube. You go to watch a video, and are met with an error message that says, “this video is not available in your country or region.”

Nothing says internet freedom like a worldwide selection of content. No matter where you live, something is going to be restricted from your country, whether due to copyright, government legislation, etc. Without a Mac VPN, you’re pretty much out of luck—so, you’ll definitely want to use it for streaming.

#4: For Unblocking

Restricted streaming content isn’t the only thing you’ll have to worry about. It’s very easy for entire websites to be blocked as well. While blocked websites are more common in countries like China and India, it doesn’t mean that blocks can’t happen anywhere else.

You’re at work on their Mac computer. It’s a slow day, and you hop online to check Twitter. But, you’re met with a screen that says something like this: “This website has been blocked.” Blocked by who? Your employer.

It happens in other places, too. Schools, public libraries, doctor’s offices—anywhere with an internet connection can stop you from getting to the content you want. By changing how and where your location appears online with a Mac VPN, you can get around these blocks for a free internet experience no matter where you are.

#5: For a Censorship-Free Experience

Blocked websites aren’t just limited to organizations. Entire governments can limit their citizens from having the internet freedom they need. News stories from around the world are hidden, information sharing websites are restricted to stop people from sharing opinions, and entertainment is locked down to prevent anyone from accessing things that go against their morals.

A Mac VPN can open up the world to give you access to content from anywhere. This kind of freedom is life changing for those living in these restricted countries, but useful for others as well. Because, if people can trust their Mac VPN to protect them from government censorship, how much more can you trust it to keep you and your identity safe?