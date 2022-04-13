Introduction

Bespoke jewellery is unique and personalized to fit the person wearing it. It is one-of-a-kind, unlike mass-produced pieces that are designed to look the same for everyone. The unique style of bespoke jewellery can make an incredible gift for a loved one, or even a treasured investment. The benefits of bespoke jewellery are many, and here are some of the most important ones. Read on to discover more.

Bespoke jewellery is one of the most unique and beautiful pieces of jewellery in the world. Bespoke jewellers can be made to order, using intricate designs and the highest quality materials. Traditionally, customers had to rely on the workmanship of the jeweller to match their vision. Nowadays, however, with advanced software, bespoke jewellery designers can use rendering software to calculate the gold weight of their pieces and show them to clients before they commission them.

For Katie and Adam, who were gifted a beautiful brilliant cut diamond by a family member, their jewellery designer had to make it look beautiful. The couple had in mind a trilogy design, representing the past, present and future. The central brilliant cut diamond is set in a six-claw setting and twists upwards from the finger, like a whirlpool. The bands surround the stones like water encircles rocks.

Benefits

One of the main benefits of bespoke jewellery is that it is made specifically for you. The designer will make the piece according to your specifications. Unless you know what, you want, commissioning a bespoke piece will be more expensive than buying a ready-made piece. However, it is definitely worth the extra time and money. And who knows, it may even turn out to be the best gift you can give to someone special.

Although this term is often misused, it does have a history. The word bespoke is derived from the past participle of the verb ‘bespeak’, which meant to describe something. The term has also been used to describe tailor-made garments. Bespoke is not a new term, as it traces back to the late 1700s. You might have been pleasantly surprised at the evolution of the phrase, but bespoke jewellery has been around for quite some time now.

Styles of Bespoke Jewellery

While there are many styles of bespoke jewellery, the most common is an 18-carat yellow gold band or engagement ring. Other options include white gold, rose gold, platinum, sterling silver, and yellow gold. Depending on the design, the metal should reflect your personality and compliment the precious stones. Once the design has been made, the bespoke jeweller can craft the ring with the precious stone you want. This way, you can enjoy a more unique piece of jewellery.

A Bespoke jeweller will be able to combine designs and make the final design based on your preferences. Digital design software has made it possible to make 3d renders within a few days. In addition, clients don’t have to know much about jewellery to get a beautiful piece. Highly skilled jewellers will use your ideas to create a piece that is unique and perfect for them. The beauty of Bespoke Jewellery is that it is truly a one-of-a-kind creation, unique only to you.

The Trend of Bespoke Rings

The final touch in Bespoke Jewellery is a ring. The rings and pendants can take up to eight or ten weeks to create, depending on the design and shape. Bespoke Forever offers a variety of shapes, including emerald cut, princess cut, and square. There are many choices in the diamond cut, so be sure to take time to find one that is perfect for you.

Engagement rings are an exceptional example of Bespoke Jewellery. Bespoke Engagement Rings are unique and reflect the couple’s relationship and love. Engagement rings made with existing stones can also be used for Bespoke Engagement Rings. Engagement rings can be custom-made with diamonds, pearls, or other gemstones. With the expertise of a professional jewellery designer, you’ll have a unique ring that fits the occasion perfectly.