With warm seas, 50km of coastline and bright skies, there's no surprise that Dubai is now a world leader in terms of water sports. In Dubai water sports are quite popular activity for all ages. You can enjoy from yacht cruising to flyboarding to jet skiing as well as shark diving. Dubai is one of the hottest travel destinations, watersports play a significant role in cooling your down. Yes, the choices are limitless. Let's discuss some of the best water sports activities in Dubai that you must try this summer.

Snorkeling and Scuba Diving

It’s fascinating to know that Dubai is year-round Snorkeling and scuba diving destination and these are for both beginners and professionals to cater for. With the help of any tour operator in Dubai, you can easily arrange these trips with various packages. Explore the beauty of marine life near shoreline with highly professionals to keep you safe all time. Some of the most popular sites for scuba diving in Dubai are Snoopy rock, Musandam Peninsula, and Dibba Rock. These places have huge concentration of marine life in order to make your diving experience more enjoyable.

Furthermore, Atlantis The Palm is also the home of world’s largest aquarium in the world containing 60,000 marine species such as fishes, manta rays as well as sharks. There’s nothing cool to enjoy scuba diving and species by going inside the aquarium. However, proper training is required for this and trusted instructor is also mandatory with you.

Jet Ski

In Dubai, Jet skiing is one of the most adrenaline pumping activities to do in Dubai. Speed of up to 70 km/h makes it the fastest water sport. The best thing about Jet ski is, it’s easy to operate. In very short time, you’ll be racing across the water waves with adrenaline pumping. You’ll try anything and felt like before. If you want more fun, jet skiing with sightseeing tours are available too. Jet ski session lasts between thirty minutes to two hours take you in the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel, Palm Jumeirah, and Jumeirah beach.

Keep in consideration, drivers below 16 must be accompanied by the adult and children aged 14 years are just permitted to enjoy as a passenger.

Yacht charter Dubai

If some sedate pace is your requirement, there are plenty of opportunities for turning your hands to the sailing. Yacht charter Dubai allows you hire from small boats to luxury yachts with professional chef and captain. There is nothing great way to explore Dubai that hiring a boat from Easy yachts and spend some quality time on the water. Enjoy a fresh and delicious meal onboard with number of tradition and international dishes.

Flyboarding

Flyboarding is as impressive as it is exhilarating, it’s a new kid on the block in Dubai. If you are looking for something exciting and adventurous at the same time, glide across the water surface rocketing 10m above. You’ll also mange some somersaults with practice. There are a lot of water jets- located at the bottom of board.

Windsurfing

In Dubai, windsurfing is known as one of the interesting water sports activities. This activity is predominantly taking space in Jumeirah region. Wind is really strong here, and it helps windsurfing out of the water. Along with this, windsurfing is also a perfect combination of surfing and sailing making it a local favorite. Everyone can enjoy it on the Jumeirah beach.

Kitesurfing

Kitesurfing- one of the most favorite and local favorite water sports activity that you must try in Dubai. Hold on a parachute tied to waterboard will take your over waves. As Dubai is a breezy destination, the wind speed is enough to glide you. Kitesurfing needs little training and time. Moreover, Dubai also offers tandem kitesurfing experiences for adults as well as kids.

Sea Breacher

A Seabreacher is a monstrous metallic shark machine as it’s also a symbol to a two-seater fighter plane. The activity is started by getting on the water surface at high speed as well as plunging into the water depths. Doesn’t it sound cool? However, the excitement doesn’t end here. Once it reaches at a specific depth, turns upwards by flying straight into the air. It makes everyone want to try it out in Dubai.

Water Skiing

The most exciting and interesting water sport activities in Dubai is water skiing. This activity allows you tugged on by a ski and speedboat through the water that significantly depends on the boat speed. Water skiing is something that arises the adventure lover in you. In Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence watersport park is an ideal place to experience water skiing.

Wakeboarding

If you are looking for something advanced and trendy, try wakeboarding in Dubai. In this watersport’s activity, both legs are strapped into skateboard in open water and a person is tugged by a motorboat. As compared to water skiing, wakeboarding is more challenging in water but it makes you feel more excited. However, if you are into stunts- Wakeboarding is especially for you.

Swimming with Dolphins

No doubt, dolphins are the friendliest and cutest creatures and Dubai is the only place to not only get close, but you can also swim with them. It’s not thrilling and adventurous as we discussed above but this experience is loaded with full fun and enjoyment. In Dubai, you can swim with dolphins in the creek park.

Cage Diving

It is fascinating to know that Dubai Aquarium allows you get a great opportunity with the massive collection of sand tigers sharks. Diving cage provides you complete safety under 10-million-litre aquarium tank. Have a look at remarkable unique creatures that you’ll not see anywhere else around you. Moreover, if you are not interested to wear complete scuba gear, don’t worry as you can enjoy the same experience as snorkeler. Keep in consideration, shark dives take place three times a day. Make your booking according to the schedule.