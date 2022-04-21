It’s possible to generate multiple streams of income and make your money grow for you if you’re resourceful enough. One way is to turn what you already have into something profitable—renting out your place, for example.

In today’s age of technology, becoming an Airbnb host is a great way to monetise your space. It’s a marketplace where you can list your accommodation and put it in front of millions of travellers looking for some fancy and unique places to stay.

Setting yourself up for success in Airbnb starts even before you hand out your keys. Becoming a super host involves managing your fabrics to ensure a luxurious stay for your guests. Continue reading as we share some tips on how to clean your linens and towels. As you read, you will discover how and where a dry cleaners service can help

1. Invest in premium quality sheets

Your guests are not likely to commend you for providing them with soft and plush bedding and towels. But, you’ll certainly hear from them for poor-quality linens and fabrics. Plus, while cheap bedsheets can save you money at the outset, they tend to wear faster than premium ones. You will then have to replace them earlier than you expected, therefore costing you more money in the long run. Spend the extra dollars to invest in premium quality linens and towels instead.

2. Use white bedsheets and towels

White sheets are the standard of luxury and cleanliness in hotels. But, there’s actually a more practical reason why they opt to keep things white. Efficiency is key and with white sheets, you can easily use bleach to remove dirt and stains so they always look fresh and clean for every guest.

3. Stock enough linens and towels

A coffee shop should have enough coffee beans and an Airbnb should have enough linens and towels. Many Airbnb hosts recommend having four complete sets of bedding per bed and four sets of towels per guest. It’s to ensure that you have enough to keep in rotation while the others are at the laundry and dry cleaners.

4. Keep backups

Now it’s worth mentioning that some of your linens and towels should be kept ready for your guests. Coffee spills, a careless cigarette burn on your sheets, or a mysterious stain on your towel can happen and throw you out of your washing schedule. Keep at least a set of towels and bedsheets ready in case of these unavoidable accidents.

5. Hire laundry and dry cleaning services

While you may try to do the laundry in-house to cut costs, it has the potential to cost you more money than you can save. This is particularly true with large volumes of laundry. It can mean more working hours for your employees, higher energy bills, and the potential to hire more workers to help with the washing, folding, etc. We’ll discuss more of the benefits of outsourcing your laundry later in the article.

6. Store properly

You have already invested in linens, you might as well go the extra mile to store them properly. Keep your niceties in proper storage, preferably plastic storage boxes with protective liners to prevent discolouration. Take a more organised approach by sorting similar items and sets together. Add labels so it’s easier for you to retrieve them.

7. Handle your bedding and towels with care

However time-consuming, making an effort to take extra care of your fabrics contributes to the success of your Airbnb. Take the stained and damaged sheets out of circulation and make sure to clean them thoroughly before returning them. In the same manner, make sure that no dirty towels and bedding will make their way to your guest rooms—not only they are unsightly but can give the impression of being untidy and worse, unprofessional too.

What to Look For in a Laundry & Dry Cleaning Service

Think about the time you checked into a hotel room and you saw towels and bed sheets that have already become grey. You suddenly questioned the cleanliness of the room, right?

A reliable laundry and dry cleaning professional can help you keep your white towels and sheets white. They have industrial-grade tools and equipment to wash and dry clean your fabrics to your standard of clean. When you outsource this part of your business, you afford yourself the extra time to focus on more profitable things such as promoting your business or providing quality customer service.

Outsourcing may be the right strategy for your business, but remember, hiring the right laundry company is just as important. Here, we conclude with the factors you should consider when hiring a laundry and dry cleaning service.

• Cleaning Quality – Is the laundry and dry cleaner capable of providing you with high-quality, professional cleaning? Of course, the only way to find that out is to try their service yourself. If you opt to do so, it’s better to start small with a few linens and towels. This way, you will not be taking so much of a risk.

• Accessibility – Is the dry cleaner accessible to you? Will they be able to accommodate your schedule? These factors are often the cause of issues for many Airbnb owners, but one way to get around that is to hire one that offers pickup and delivery services for your laundry.

• Additional Services – Finding a dry cleaner that offers other services such as upholstery cleaning can save you time and even money through bulk discounts. While you may be needing a dry cleaning today, you never know what you might need in the future.

