Data visualization helps us understand data. For example, the presentation of data as raw numbers in a spreadsheet is extremely hard to interpret and comprehend.

On the other hand, its representation in graphs, charts, or maps makes it very easy to analyze it, detect long-term trends, identify outliers and gain critical insights. In addition, you can use a Google Charts alternative to achieve this.

Keeping in mind the importance of data visualization, many companies have started developing their tools for charting and graphing data.

The big multinational company Google has released Google Charts for precisely this purpose. However, many organizations, whether small or large, are turning to a great Google Charts alternative, and that alternative is FusionCharts.

FusionCharts is superior to Google Charts in every respect. To help you decide on the correct data visualization library for you, here are 10 things you should know about FusionCharts, (the Google Charts alternative).

This blog will convince you why you should turn to FusionCharts for all your data presentation needs.

1. Why is FusionCharts a Great Google Charts Alternative?

FusionCharts is a charting and graphing library that you can use to build beautiful data visualizations and business dashboards for the web and mobile.

It is shipped with great features such as real-time charts, interactive charts, aesthetic color schemes, efficient rendering, and many more great attributes. FusionCharts is a superior and more brilliant choice of a charting library compared to Google Charts.

2. Is there an Alternative to Google Charts that Supports a Large Number of Chart Types?

Indeed, yes! FusionCharts is a charting library that supports more charts and graph types than Google Charts.

There are many charts, gauges, and data-driven maps to choose from. For example, both Google Charts and FusionCharts support the more commonly used and popular charts, such as line charts, pie charts, area charts, scatter plots, etc.

However, the more specialized and domain-specific charts are not available in Google Charts. Examples include Marimekko charts that illustrate market shares, Pareto charts that mix line and column charts, funnel and pyramid charts plot simplified data, and Sunburst charts, which depict hierarchical data.

FusionCharts also supports 3D charts and real-time charts that stream data in real-time. Explore more than 100 charts and 2000 maps here.

3. How Does Event Handling in FusionCharts Compare With Google Charts?

FusionCharts, the best Google Charts alternative, has excellent event handling capabilities. You can capture almost every event related to data loading and updating and all keyboard and mouse events, and you can customize the response through event handlers.

Compare this to Google Charts, which lacks support for lifecycle events, plot events, and data events.

On the other hand, FusionCharts lets you add functionality for plot events, annotation events, legend events, slicing events, chart label events, data events, and much more. In addition, you can explore and learn more about how to work with events/APIs.

4. Which Charting Library Handles Millions of Data Points Efficiently?

It is becoming increasingly common to have large datasets with millions of data points in today’s age. FusionCharts has been optimized to handle millions of data records efficiently.

Along with loading data in the blink of an eye, FusionCharts also provides specialized built-in functionality for plotting and handling these massive volumes of data. Some of the features provided for big datasets include the time navigator, date range selectors, tooltips with crosslines, scroll, pan, and more.

Users can also zoom in to get detailed views or zoom out to get summarized views and understand long-term trends.

5. Which Charting Library is Highly Customizable?

FusionCharts library is the best Google Charts alternative for customization and personalization. However, when your project has specialized requirements and out-of-the-box functionality is insufficient for your needs, you need a more flexible graphing and charting library that allows you to modify its look, feel, and behavior.

FusionCharts allows you to customize everything. For example, you can personalize the axis labels, tick labels, chart titles, and legend text. In addition, the fonts, styles, colors, font sizes, and more are all customizable.

You can even add custom annotations and tooltips and change the size of your visualization.

6. Does FusionCharts Offer Technical Support?

Yes, absolutely. FusionCharts’ users are of the utmost importance to us. Keeping their needs in view, we have a dedicated technical support team available 24/7 through live chat, email, and forums. When stuck with an issue, you can reach out and get a response within minutes.

In addition to the support team, there are numerous code examples and the most comprehensive documentation for all types of charts, graphs, and maps for all kinds of frameworks. All the tutorials support the standardized ES6 conventions, making it easy for you to implement a solution based on these examples right away.

7. Which Charting Library Provides Plug-ins for Front-End and Back-End Integration?

If your software requires a data visualization or a presentation, we have the perfect solution for you. FusionCharts provides plug-ins for both front-end and back-end integrations.

There are FusionCharts components for React, Vue.js, and Angular. Integrations are also possible for Ember to Java and jQuery to Rails.

8. Are there Any Live Examples of Building Dashboards with FusionCharts (a Google Charts Alternative)?

There are 20+ FusionCharts dashboards designed in various frameworks to assist all developers in getting started. All dashboards’ source code is available for free download.

Once you’ve determined your software’s requirements, you may look through all of FusionCharts’ live dashboard samples and download the source code that best suits your needs. You can then modify its code to meet your requirements.

9. Which Charting Library has a Fast Development Time?

FusionCharts has a very short learning curve. You don’t have to be a seasoned and experienced programmer to integrate FusionCharts into your app. Novice developers and beginners can easily and rapidly add charts, graphs, and maps to their apps. The best part is that FusionCharts’ APIs are consistent across different graphs and charts, making it simple to build complex visualizations and dashboards that represent your data.

10. Is there a Google Charts Alternative with a Large Customer Base?

FusionCharts is the best Google Charts alternative and the preferred choice of over 800,000 developers spread over 28,000 organizations in 118 countries.

A testament to its popularity is the large customer base of well-known multinational companies that include IBM, Dell, Deloitte, Walmart, Philips, Adobe, and many more.

While Google Charts gives you basic functionality for data plotting, FusionCharts is way ahead in terms of its aesthetic presentations, efficient data loading, interactive and responsive charts, customizability, and so much more.

