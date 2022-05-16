Collabit: The UK’s Best Field Service Management Software

With the pandemic that introduced remote working as a primary solution for the corporate sector, a lot of businesses have come to terms with the benefits of field service management software as a necessary tool for online business management.

This kind of software can ease your business management and increase your profits from many angles, such as project scheduling, product inventory management, dispatching workers to their field tasks, and communicating with them during their fieldwork.

If you are in search of the best FSM software for your UK-based business, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about Collabit’s innovative solution, what it can do for you, but most importantly why it is UK’s Best Field Service Management Software.

What is Field Service Management Software?

The name says it all in a straightforward way – this kind of software helps manage field service, as in assisting businesses in handling all their resources more effectively. Field service management is specifically helpful for managers and technicians when it comes to:

Job scheduling

Employee training

Work order management

Inventory management

Mobile access

Field service contract and dispatch management

In general, companies purchase field service management software with a monthly subscription. The prices can vary and they largely depend on the platform’s modules and the size of your business.

The Best Service Management Software Providers in the UK

We offer a plethora of industry-specific software solutions created to address all the niche issues that your business may face. Additionally, Collabit’s innovative toolkit allows you to customize your own solution, with minimal training, and no technical background required.

Planning and Scheduling Jobs

With Collabit’s software, you can easily plan all the scheduled jobs from closed sales opportunities and remedial works found in particular job positions.

We give you a lot of choices in planning and filtering jobs, such as a calendar or map planner view, job types, tags, engineering skills, etc. Furthermore, you get access to planned, completed, overdue, and invoiced jobs.

Dashboards and Reports

Our Dashboards and Reports options lets you keep your complete business data in one system. This way, you can have insight into any aspect of your business’s health – anytime and anywhere.

Customer Service Help Desk

Collabit’s Customer Help Desk Software makes it easy to handle emails, logging calls, and meetings in a single timeline. You can easily find all the required information on one screen and collaborate with your colleagues in acknowledging the feedback from customers.

Sales CRM

Our Sales CRM feature provides great relief for salespeople with managing their tasks, leads, and pipeline with reduced sales admin time.

Payment and Invoicing

Finally, Collabit’s FSM software includes an invoice generator that helps your management team keep track of completed jobs that haven’t been invoiced yet and send a fixed amount of invoices according to the general line item description.

Collabit Software – One Step Ahead

First of all, Collabit Software is a step ahead of its competition in terms of the technology employed by our team. While other software platforms code their features and functionalities by improvisation, we are entirely different.

Collabit’s team has created an outstanding toolkit that enables any tech-savvy employee to efficiently build the features they need. All you require in order to handle this FSM software is some basic training and you’re ready to customize your own solution!

We give our clients a convenient and attractive choice – you can either use one of our prebuilt solutions specific to the sector your company belongs to, or you can create your own software in a short time without the required previous knowledge in coding!

Replace Spreadsheets & Multiple Software Systems with a Simpler Solution

If you are organizing your business activities with spreadsheets, you are probably familiar with all the unnecessary complications in that ordeal. Trying to bridge the gap between software systems can be a real headache, which hinders the effectiveness of the overall operation management in your company.

With Collabit’s field service management software, these complexities can now become history! Our team works hard to solve a myriad of management issues including admin heavy processes, lack of visibility of the current business situation, duplication of data management, and increased human errors.

The simplicity and flexibility we offer to collaborating companies in a variety of industries is what makes Collabit a number one FSM software solution in the UK.

A Comprehensive Approach to Field Service Management

By choosing Collabit, we guarantee that all aspects of your business management will be accessible to your whole team in one place. When all of your employees use one software system tailored to your company’s needs, you have easy access to all the current in-house operations. This way, any setback can be fixed before any significant damage and profit loss occurs.

In addition to that, Collabit offers customizable dashboards and reports as a part of our field service management software. These remarkable features can help your company obtain visibility on a general level, including the smaller and finer details.

Final Word

Collabit’s Field Service Management Software is a worthy investment for various reasons, starting from the valuable assistance with budgeting and enhancement of customer service.

This FSM software plan enables field workers in a company to complete their tasks more efficiently by providing them with a significant level of flexibility. They can easily access important data like customer information, inventory levels, and any mobile apps they need for work from whatever location. This way, employees are supported and encouraged to indulge in creative problem solving, develop better customer service solutions, and reduce expenses.

This FSM Software offers simple solutions for core business operations such as calculating the time needed to complete a task, scheduling or canceling meetings, streamlining the process, and sending invoices. By choosing Collabit, the best FSM software option in the UK, you give your employees the opportunity to take the most effective routes to customers. Just several clicks are enough to dispatch workers instead of using the phone.