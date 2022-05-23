Raising the Stakes of Entrepreneurial Leadership￼

Turbo Growth, the first book from author Travis Ray Chaney, started the discussion about how financial advisors could build and grow their businesses. Now, in his newly released follow-up The 3 CEOs: The Three Most Important Roles Entrepreneurial Financial Advisors Play, Chaney raises the stakes by challenging financial professionals to assume the three essential roles of entrepreneurial leadership as they take their businesses to new heights:

– Chief Executive Officer

– Cultural Excellence Officer

– Client Experience Officer

According to Chaney, the three CEOs model yields exponential results in the face of continual change and disruption, aiming to help readers:

– Build a framework of personal principles and beliefs

– Translate those beliefs into a company culture based on those values

– Position their businesses to provide a client experience that can’t be matched

The 3 CEOs provides practical tools, proven strategies and real-life examples to help position readers for success and put them well on their way to becoming better people, spouses, parents and friends.

“Taking your business to the next level begins in your head,” Chaney said. “You must know who you are and what you stand for. An extraordinary life is something you get by looking inward first. For many who have gone through this process, it’s been the greatest adventure imaginable.”

About the Author

Travis Ray Chaney is the CEO of Dynamic Directions (D2), a coaching and consulting firm focused on building an extraordinary life and practice for financial advisors. A Certified Master Coach, he has coached clients to places on the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list, the Barron’s Top 100 Female Advisors list and the Forbes list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. As an entrepreneur, he also owns multiple other businesses in different industries.

He is a former award-winning financial advisor who consistently ranked in the top 1.5 percent of financial advisors at his broker dealer. Chaney is also the author of Turbo Growth: Proven Strategies to Create an Extraordinary Life and Financial Planning Practice.

He lives in Owensboro, Kentucky, with his wife, Christy; son, Ryland; and daughters, Lucy Jagoe and Stone. He is a bourbon enthusiast and a country music songwriter.

For more information, please visit the3ceos.com, or follow the author on Facebook.

The 3 CEOs

Publisher: Dynamic Directions-D2, Inc.

Release date: May 17, 2022

ISBN-10: ‎096010870X

ISBN-13: ‎978-0960108701 Available from Amazon.com, the3ceos.com and barnesandnoble.com