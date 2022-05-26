Different Types of Essential Oils and Their Properties

When looking at CBD oils for the first time, it is easy to believe that they are all the same. This is, however, not the case. There are actually many ways that CBD oils can differ.

Understanding how CBD oils vary is vital when choosing the best CBD products. While it can be tempting to opt for the CBD oil that offers the best value for money or the one that others find effective, this is not always the best idea.

Everyone reacts differently to CBD products, so understanding how oils can be different will help when trying to choose the best oil for an individual to achieve maximum effectiveness.

Here are some of the most critical ways CBD oils can be different and how it affects their usability.

The Strength of the CBD Oil

Almost every CBD brand offers at least a few different strength options within their range. When shopping for PureKana CBD oil online, for example, several different strength oils range from mild 100mg oils to much stronger oil tinctures.

Choosing the right strength of CBD oil is essential as it determines how much you’re taking at any one time. People who are using CBD oils as a health supplement are generally best choosing the milder options.

For people looking to take CBD oil to treat a specific health condition or chronic illness, it is usually much better to purchase the more potent options available.

A stronger CBD oil provides the body with more cannabinoids, which causes more noticeable effects than a milder oil. More potent CBD oils can also last longer, which is often important when treating ailments like chronic pain.

The Type of CBD within the Oil – Full-Spectrum

There are three different types of CBD that can be used to make tinctures, and each type contains a different range of cannabinoids.

Full-spectrum CBD oil retains all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes that are found within hemp plants. Mild levels of filtration are used during the manufacturing of full-spectrum oils to remove THC so that they meet the legal requirements of the country in which they are being sold.

There are two main benefits of choosing full-spectrum CBD oils. Firstly, as the oil contains the full range of cannabinoids that occur within the hemp plant, they can work together within the body and cause the entourage effect. Secondly, the terpenes in full-spectrum oils give the final product a robust earthy flavor that many people enjoy.

The Type of CBD within the Oil – CBD Isolate

Isolate oils are very different from full-spectrum CBD oils because all plant matter and compounds have been removed.

The benefit of CBD isolate is that it’s much easier to know exactly what is being consumed. Full-spectrum CBD oils can contain hundreds of cannabinoids in varying proportions. On the other hand, isolate oils only contain one cannabinoid: CBD.

CBD isolate oils are also good for people who want to be absolutely sure that they are not accidentally consuming THC. The presence of THC can be problematic for people who have to regularly undergo drug testing as well as people who are on other medications.

Due to the lack of terpenes, CBD isolate oils tends to have a much milder flavor profile. Isolate oils can be helpful for people who want to use CBD oil to make their own topicals or edibles.

The Type of CBD within the Oil – Broad-Spectrum

Broad-spectrum CBD offers an excellent middle ground between the other two types of CBD. They retain some, but not all, of the cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp plants. THC is one of the main cannabinoids that is removed in almost all cases.

Broad-spectrum CBD oils are thought to be the best option for people who still want the benefits that different cannabinoids working together can have on the body but do not want to be consuming THC. Broad-spectrum CBD oils also have a much more palatable taste than many full-spectrum CBD oils.

Flavored vs. Unflavored CBD Oils

Most brands sell their CBD oils in both flavored and unflavored options. Unflavored CBD oils still have a taste to them, but this comes from the terpenes and other hemp plant compounds contained within the oil.

On the other hand, Flavored CBD oils have extra flavorings added to them to give them a bolder and more enjoyable taste. Popular flavors include vanilla, chocolate, mint, and citrus. Depending on the brand, these flavors can either be natural fruit extracts or artificial flavorings.

Some people find that the natural taste of hemp plants is too earthy and leaves a lingering taste. Flavored CBD oils do not have this problem because the prominent taste comes from the additional ingredients.

Alternatively, some people like the natural, earthy taste of unflavored oils and the lack of added ingredients being added to the final product. Unflavored oils can also be much better when adding CBD to food and recipes.