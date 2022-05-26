Essential Oils or Topicals for Back Pain [Explored]

Lately, CBD has been touted as a potential therapy for a number of different things. One of the most common uses of CBD is to help relieve pain. Namely, chronic pain.

Pain is considered to be chronic if it persists for more than 12 weeks. At this point, it is a symptom that is unlikely to go away and requires proper management. Chronic pain can be debilitating, so it is important to find a way to fix it before it affects your day-to-day life too much.

It is estimated that 80% of the population will experience back pain at some point, and that’s extremely worrying. Of all chronic pains to experience, back pain is one of the worst. When your back hurts, you’ll suddenly become aware of just how much you require your back to function; it is involved in the vast majority of your movements.

While chronic pain is often treated with potentially harmful pharmaceutical drugs such as NSAIDs and opioids, CBD is being recommended as a natural alternative. But if you decide to try out CBD for your back pain, what product should you buy? Both CBD oils and CBD topicals are viable options; which works best to treat back pain?

In today’s post, we will be letting you know which of these products comes out on top for treating back pain.

How Do CBD Oils Work?

In case you need a beginner’s course in CBD, these three letters are short for cannabidiol. Cannabidiol is a compound found in the cannabis plant. Although people used to be put off by its origin, CBD is completely non-psychoactive and non-addictive.

It is thought that CBD could have a number of benefits for your health, one of which is reducing inflammation. In this way, it can help to relieve pain.

CBD has the effects it does because it interacts with a biological network called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is tasked with keeping our entire body in balance, which means its effects on our health are huge. It is absolutely vital to keep the ECS functioning properly. When we take CBD, it can help this system to run better, ensuring that we feel healthier. As far as inflammation is concerned, the ECS can help to ensure that pain is only occurring when it is strictly necessary to protect us – this is not the case with chronic pain!

Sublingual CBD oils are the mainstay of the entire cannabidiol industry. You take them by placing a few drops of oil beneath your tongue, holding it there for a minute or so, and then swallowing. The CBD is absorbed into your bloodstream via the capillaries in the mouth, and is promptly delivered to the ECS where it is required.

Bear in mind that, if you are taking CBD for back pain, the CBD won’t all go to your back if you take it sublingually. It will target the entire body, fixing issues you didn’t even know you had. Sublingual CBD oils are better for improving your general health rather than targeting specific issues.

This is where topicals come in…

How Do CBD Topicals Work?

A CBD ‘topical’ is any CBD product that you apply directly to the skin. The skin is the human body’s largest organ, and of course it is packed full of cannabinoid receptors from the ECS.

To use CBD topicals, you simply massage it into the skin wherever the affected area is. Whether it is a balm, salve, or cream, it all works in the same way. The CBD permeates through the skin and reaches the cannabinoid receptors directly, without having to enter the bloodstream and go through the digestive system or liver.

In this way, topicals may be slightly more effective than CBD oils. You can target a very specific, localized area very easily, and all the CBD will go directly to where you need it. For this reason, CBD face cream is popular for both skin conditions and localized chronic pain.

Can I Apply CBD Oils Topically?

Yes! This is something that is very important to note. CBD oils can also be rubbed onto the skin as well as taken through the mouth. Of course, the texture might not be as nice as a luxurious, whipped body butter, and the scent could leave a lot to be desired, but CBD oils are nevertheless versatile.

If you choose to buy a sublingual CBD oil, you can take it like a regular tincture each day, using it as a food supplement. In this way, the CBD will be able to affect your whole body and make you feel healthier. If your back pain persists, you can try applying the oil directly to the skin like a topical as and when it is needed, sort of like a little “top-up”.

Now you know how CBD oils and topicals work, but this is all completely pointless if CBD can’t really help your back pain.

CBD and Back Pain: Does it Work at All?

As we have mentioned, CBD is a known anti-inflammatory. The United States even has a patent for its anti-inflammatory properties. If CBD reduces inflammation, then it could be a viable option for relieving pain.

There are also scientific studies into the matter. For example, in 2008 Ethan Russo M.D. published a study regarding CBD and its effects on “difficult to treat pain.” His results concluded that cannabinoid painkillers are effective in reducing pain, as well as being well-tolerated and producing very few side effects.

It certainly seems as though CBD could provide a legitimate option for back pain. Alongside the research, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence. Many CBD users are administering cannabidiol specifically for pain relief, and most of them seem to find relief.

If you suffer from back pain and are worried about the consequences of traditional painkillers, then there is no harm in giving CBD a try. It may not work for everyone, but a majority appear to find help from CBD. Since CBD is not addictive, has very few side effects, and is not psychoactive, you should be able to take it without any problems. If you are concerned about your specific situation, then consult a doctor before trying CBD for yourself.

Even once you have decided to take the plunge and try out CBD, which product should you buy? Oils or topicals?

Which CBD Product Should I Buy for Back Pain?

CBD is a unique experience for everyone. People with the same ailments will find that a different CBD product at a different dose works for them. As a result, you will need to do a little bit of experimenting and perhaps a bit of evaluating.

If general health is your aim on top of treating your back pain, then sublingual oils are definitely the way to go. If you want a more to-the-point treatment, then topicals could be for you.

The Premium Jane Topical Salve contains 750mg of CBD in the 2oz tub, and comes in either a plain or a cocoa butter variety. These are more expensive than our oils, available in a wider range of flavors and potencies. If budget is an issue, then we definitely recommend opting for an oil over a topical.

But we want to know what you think! Have you tried our CBD products to treat back pain? What did you think? Are oils or topicals better in your experience? Let us know down in the comments.