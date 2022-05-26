How to Buy Essential Oil – 5 Key Questions You MUST Ask Yourself!

Estimates vary as to the growth of the CBD industry, but there are few more exciting markets in the health supplement industry at present. A study by BDS Analytics and ArcView Market Research in May 2019 paints a promising picture. According to the report, CBD sales in the United States alone will pass $20 billion by 2024.

Today, there are CBD oils, balms, drinks, edibles, and so much more as the industry stretches into every corner of society. As is the case with all fast-growing industries, the responsibility is on the consumer to separate the best from the rest.

Remember, most hemp CBD products are not FDA-approved. In what is an unregulated industry, you must conduct thorough research to ensure you pay for premium-grade cannabidiol.

This guide provides you with five questions worth asking before you make this potential investment in your health.

1) Are You Getting Full-Spectrum CBD or CBD Isolate?

In a nutshell, CBD isolate is the purest form of cannabidiol. It is produced by singularly extracting CBD from hemp and isolating it from the rest of the plant’s compounds. When you purchase a high-quality CBD isolate, you typically receive over 99% CBD in a product. This means no other cannabinoids, plant parts, flavonoids, or terpenes.

Full-spectrum CBD contains all of the plant’s naturally-occurring compounds. Recent research suggests that the plant’s compounds work together synergistically via the ‘entourage effect.’ In other words, you should experience more significant benefits from full-spectrum CBD than its isolated counterpart.

That’s why all Premium Jane products are crafted to be full-spectrum. So, not only are you receiving a serving of CBD but a host of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids too.

2) How has the CBD Been Extracted?

The method of extraction is hugely important. Manufacturers need to extract CBD from the hemp plant to separate the cannabinoids and ensure it is suitable for human consumption.

At present, CO2 extraction remains the most popular form. However, there are three standard methods of extracting CBD and one relatively new one. Here is a brief overview.

Solvent Extraction

This involves using a solvent such as propane, ethanol, alcohol, isopropyl, or butane. While CBD extraction via solvents is inexpensive and fast, it is also potentially dangerous. It dissolves plant waxes and extracts the cannabinoids and bitter-tasting chlorophyll.

Solvent extraction may also leave traces of toxic chemicals such as naphtha hydrocarbons.

Olive Oil Extraction

This is the oldest method of extraction. You decarboxylate the raw plant material to activate its compounds. Next, add olive oil to the contents and heat it once again. You extract the cannabinoids but don’t evaporate the oil.

CBD from olive oil extraction is exceptionally perishable. Keep it in a cool, dark place. It doesn’t produce CBD oil nearly as potent as other methods.

CO2 Extraction

This is the #1 method of commercial CBD extraction. In general, companies complete the process using a closed-loop extractor.

The machine takes advantage of carbon dioxide composition and exposes the gas to high temperatures and high pressure. When the CO2 takes a form between a liquid and gas state, it is exposed to the plant material and extracts the cannabinoids.

CO2 extraction provides a clean product but necessitates the use of costly equipment.

Vapor Distillation

This is a relatively new process that is grabbing the headlines. It uses heated air to extract cannabinoids and terpenes gently. The heated air goes through the hemp plant to evaporate the requisite terpenes and cannabinoids from the surface in vapor form. Next, the collected vapor is condensed into a full-spectrum concentrate free from chemicals.

3) How Much CBD Is in Each Serving?

CBD oil dosage is all-important, but it is difficult to quantify how much you need. While one person will benefit from just 10mg of CBD per day, another individual may need 30mg to get the same effect. As such, before committing to a product, you should learn how much CBD is in one serving.

Only purchase CBD when the amount per serving is clearly labeled. For example, you know that Premium Jane’s 1000mg CBD tincture contains 33.33 mg of CBD per ml of liquid. We even let you know that half a dropper contains 25 mg of CBD. This fact makes it easy for you to determine how much you consume daily.

4) Does the Product have Third-Party Lab Test Results?

In an unregulated industry, it is easy for companies to make claims without evidence. The more trustworthy CBD brands provide third-party lab reports or a certificate of analysis. For example, the COA for Premium Jane’s 1000mg CBD oil (Citrus) shows that our oil contains 1005.864mg of CBD per bottle.

This information also lets you see the full cannabinoid and terpene content. Check out the link above, and you’ll also see that the oil contains 35mg of CBD per ml. Crucially, there is an ‘ND’ designation beside THC, which means ‘None Detected.’ Terpenes include Pinene and Terpinene. Finally, make sure the lab involved is a legitimate enterprise.

A lab report or COA offers peace of mind. This documentation verifies plant quality and ingredients. As a result, you know you are getting clean, and safe CBD products.

5) What Type of CBD Product Is on Offer?

Of course, the type of CBD product is also essential.

Research suggests that vaping CBD offers a higher bioavailability (rate of absorption) than oral or sublingual consumption. However, you may prefer CBD edibles because the effects last longer. Experiment and discover which consumption method provides you with the best results.

In addition, your choice can simply depend on enjoyment. There are plenty of products on the market that can be equally pleasurable and effective. For instance, Premium Jane’s CBD gummies are sold in two tasty flavors; lime and strawberry.

Final Thoughts on How to Buy the Best CBD Oil

The CBD market is expanding rapidly. However, as it is largely unregulated, consumers must exercise caution when making a purchase. Do not assume that the CBD oil you purchase is top-quality unless it meets the criteria expressed above.

Premium-grade CBD has a lot of therapeutic potential, according to preliminary research. Alas, low-level products are potentially harmful, so be careful.