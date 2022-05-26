For centuries people have consumed mushrooms as a food source and have enjoyed their health benefits. Mushrooms can be classified into two types: edible and poisonous. You can eat edible mushrooms, but toxic mushrooms contain ingredients that can provide health benefits, so pharmacists use them to make medicines.

The Lion’s Mane mushroom is a consumable mushroom with many health benefits. The scientific name of the Lion’s Mane mushroom is Hericium Erinaceus, and it usually grows on the trunk of hardwood trees, e.g., oaks. In East Asian medicine, it has been recognized as beneficial for the human body, and people also consume it as food or a supplement.

This article covers all the benefits and side effects of Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules and what Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules do to your body.

Composition of Lion’s Mane Mushroom Capsules

The Lion’s Mane mushroom is available in powdered form or capsules. An extract of the fruiting body or mycelium of the Lion’s Mane mushroom is included in these capsules, which is a natural source of bioactive compounds like terpenoids and Hericenones. However, these two compounds are present in fruiting bodies, and Erinacines can also be isolated from mycelium.

Scientists refer to the compounds from Lion’s Mane mushrooms as Myconutrients. Moreover, the Lion’s Mane mushroom is considered a nootropic, a natural substance that supports the brain and nervous system.

What Do Lion’s Mane Mushroom Capsules Do to Your Body?

Hericium Erinaceus comes with many medicinal benefits. Among its benefits to the human body and brain, it prevents neurons from being damaged and cures a number of neurodegenerative diseases.

How Do Lion’s Mane Mushroom Capsules Work?

Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules are helpful in many different ways. They enhance nerve development, a fundamental need for curing many health-related issues. In the same way, Hericenones and Erinacines have neuroprotective and neurotrophic effects.

Erinacines are compounds that increase the nerve growth factor (NGF) synthesis. The study of the chemical structure of Erinacines displayed an enhancement in nerve growth. Lion’s Mane mushrooms have also been shown to reduce the effect of several neurodegenerative diseases, which is why they are used in many drugs against these conditions.

Benefits of Lion’s Mane Mushroom Capsules

Immunity Boost

The Lion’s Mane mushroom gives strength to the human body, and it stimulates the intestine’s immune system to protect the body against pathogens. The immunity system of the intestine kills the bacteria and other pathogens that enter through the mouth and nose to the gut system of the body.

Researchers also observed an increase in the growth of beneficial gut bacteria from consuming Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules.

Additionally, the antioxidant properties of Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules help fight against oxidants in the body and reduce inflammation. Inflammation is a significant cause of several medical conditions such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and heart diseases.

Fights Cancer

Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules help the body fight against cancer, especially colon cancer which affects the large intestine. As an anticancer agent, Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules reduce the tumor size and prevent their spread.

Cognitive Health

While scientists are in the process of studying the effects of Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules on humans, they have proven that the capsules increase cognitive health in animals. Likewise, Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules may prevent or cure diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Improves Heart Health

Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules help improve heart health and cure other conditions that may cause heart diseases. Studies have also shown that daily intake of Lion’s Mane mushroom lowers cholesterol in the body.

Anxiety and Depression

Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules help cure anxiety and depression. Researchers in 2010 found that menopausal women who took Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules had less anxiety and irritability. Researchers say that these changes result from the anti-inflammatory properties of Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules.

Furthermore, the chemical agents in Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules may help treat depressive disorders by regenerating neurons in the brain. They improve the functioning of the hippocampus, which is a part of the brain responsible for emotions and memories.

Side Effects of Lion’s Mane Mushroom Capsules

Lion’s Mane mushroom supplements are less effective than the food, but when taken in moderation, you can enjoy all its benefits. Studies on rodents also showed that higher doses of Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules didn’t show adverse effects. Indeed, it is safe to eat Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules as prescribed by nutritionists.

How to Consume Lion’s Mane Mushroom Capsules

This supplement should be taken along with a meal to avoid nausea. Additionally, you should read the label before taking Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules. Nutritionists recommend consuming 250mg to 750mg of Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules one to three times a day.

Where to Buy Lion’s Mane Mushroom Capsules

You can get the best Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules from Vida Cap, a well-known supplement brand. The company’s Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules are vegetarian-friendly, lab-tested, and they grow their own mushrooms. You can also check the contents of each product as they have a transparent system of providing information on their website.

Conclusion

Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules are a dietary supplement with many health and medicinal benefits. Their full effects on the human body are still under study, but till now, their intake hasn’t shown any adverse effects. Moreover, they support brain functionality by regenerating the brain cells and curing neurodegenerative disorders.

As they positively affect the human body, they enhance memory and improve focus and alertness. Traditional eastern medicine uses Lion’s Mane mushroom capsules to treat a variety of diseases, and the recommended dosage of these pills is one gram daily for 16 weeks.

Researchers are interested in studying the cognitive effects of Lion’s Mane Mushroom Capsules on the human body. We hope that we will have solid treatments of neurodegenerative diseases with the help of Lion’s Mane Mushroom Capsules in the future.