DON JURAVIN: LATEST ROBBERY / THEFT STATS COMPARING USA, EUROPE AND ISRAEL. WHICH IS SAFER?

Residents of Israel are twice as safe from robbery as the citizens in the USA, Germany, Italy or France. They are less likely to have their possessions forcibly taken away from them.

In one year, the United States had 6,135,529 thefts.

In that same year, the top three countries in Europe–Italy, Germany, and France–had 3,553,105 thefts.

Israel , on the other hand, had a low 72,706 thefts.

Europe , North Africa, and Oceania were at an average for theft.

Theft and assault have increased over a period of ten years, claims Don Juravin.

In the United States, property crime has dropped somewhat. But larceny-theft is still the most common crime. In 2017, 5.5 million cases of larceny-theft were reported.

Comparing USA Vs. Europe’s top countries (Germany, France, Italy) Vs. Israel

WINNER: Israel

Israel’s theft at the national level is 1.74 times better than the world average

Israel’s theft at the national level is 2.1 times better than the USA

Israel’s theft at the national level is 1.84 times better than Euro-top

ROBBERY RATE IN AMERICA DROPPED

Fortunately, burglaries in the US have dropped by 37% since 2008. Property crime overall has dropped by 69% since 1993. This is most likely because of home security systems, cameras, and more responsive law enforcement.

One in every 36 homes is burglarized each year. The average loss is about $2,230 per break-in and $4.7 billion in property damage.

Cities with the Highest Property Crime Rates:

Spokane, WA – 5,538.5

Fayetteville, NC – 5,359.6

Little Rock, AR – 5,150.4

Montgomery, AL – 4,448.0

Fresno, CA – 4,423.8

Miami, FL – 4,390.3

In a study conducted for the FBI, 3.7 million burglaries occurred each year from 2003 to 2007.

RECENT ANALYSIS

The percentage of male victims went up 29%

The violence that went unreported went up 12.9%.

THEFT STATS and FACTS IN ISRAEL

Organized crime has increased dramatically in Israel since the 1990s and is described by the BBC and the Israeli Police as a “booming industry”. The Israeli organized crime groups have extended their activities in foreign countries like the United States, South Africa, and the Netherlands. According to a report by the Israel Police, drug trafficking, trafficking of women for the purpose of commercial sexual exploitation, illicit gambling, pirate filling stations, and real estate are the major forms of crime in the country.

In 2002, the Israel Police documented 464,854 criminal files and non-prosecution cases while the number was 484,688 in 2003. This was an increase of 4.5% in 2002.

Vehicle theft remains a concern throughout Israel. High taxes on motor vehicle imports make all vehicles, including electric bicycles, attractive targets for thieves. In most cases, local authorities do not recover stolen vehicles and oftentimes, thieves will drive the vehicles into neighboring countries and territories beyond the reach of local authorities.

STATS REPORT ON GERMANY THEFT

160,000 burglaries were reported in Germany in one year.

The number of solved cases has also risen somewhat, to 56.3%

40% of crimes in Germany were theft.

According to the statistics, almost 40 percent of all offenses in Germany last year were thefts. High growth rates of 7.1 percent and 7 percent were also recorded in shoplifting and pickpocket, respectively.

FRANCE BURGLARY ANALYSIS and STATS

Domestic burglaries decreased in France by 6%.

1,096,000 cases of theft happened in France in one year.

In 2013, there were 250,400 burglaries in France. That high has since decreased to 233,800, but not by much. 5 out of 1,000 homes are burgled in France.

Regions with the highest burglary rate were the Île-de-France and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA).

