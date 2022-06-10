Electric fan & health

The electric fan was once an important hot stroke prevention item in the summer for many families.

Although the number of families using electric fans is somewhat reduced due to the popularity of air conditioning, staying in air-conditioned rooms can cause our immunity to fall, some can easily catch colds, straw fever, allergic rhinitis contracts, and allergic asthma, and many more. This is all because of the poor air quality caused by almost no circulation in the air conditioning room, which in turn doubles the microorganisms that cause disease. Because electric fans are easier to use, blow naturally, and do not pollute the air, from the point of view of environmental protection and health, they must be the first choice in preventing hot strokes.

How to use an electric fan scientifically

How should we use an electric fan scientifically?

1. Don’t get too close to the fan

When using an electric fan, some people prefer to be very close to the fan and let the wind blow hard, especially after heavy training. This can cause the body to become unhealthy, feel tired, hot, and unable, and legs and feet may be painful and weak.

2. Don’t relax with a fan too long

Especially unhealthy if you leave a fan all night. The surface temperature of the skin in any place is exposed to a punch for a long time will go down, while the epidermal blood vessels are still diastolic, this will cause abnormal blood circulation, which in turn will affect sweat, which results in adjusting the center of the nervous system due to loss of balance. Internal organs and nervous system must then strengthen their work, because of fatigue and headaches which might arise.

3. Use as many medium or low speeds as possible

Talking about using a fan, the greater the fan blade, the higher the power needed, and the more energy consumed. Fan power consumption is directly proportional to the speed of the blades. The energy used in 1 hour at the fastest speed will allow the same fan to run for almost 2 hours at the lowest speed. Choose high speed only if necessary, and rotate low speed after cooling, this will reduce electricity consumption.

4. Place the fan on the door or window if possible

On a summer night, place fans in a place near the door or window if possible. This is good for air circulation by blowing cold outside air into the room. Let the fan with the wind will increase efficiency in reducing temperature.

5. High speed to low speed

When turning on the fan, the switch must be set at “high speed” first, then change it to “medium” or “low” after walking at full speed. This is to avoid the time starting for a longer unnecessary motorbike. Fans with manual tuning options are set so that high speed must be turned on first.

Various types of electric fans

The electric fan has a motor that moves the propeller that is attached to the spinning center hub. Other common resources for fans include internal combustion engines and steam or gas turbines. The fan circulates the air to cool and ventilate the room and control the humidity.

The following are type of electric fan including:

1. Fan floor

Floor fans are the right choice in a smaller house or apartment. Fans can easily cool the entire room when you put them on the ground or on a low surface.

2. Table fan

Table fans are perfect for office space or bedrooms where you want additional airflow on your side. The fan knife is smaller than the floor fan, which means they are more energy-efficient and reduces noise in the air.

3. Tower fan

In some models, there are options to turn off the front grill so you can direct the flow of air up to cool your entire sky. The fan knife is very calm, and the air circulates throughout the room, making it a good choice for a large room or the whole house. You can find a model with remote control, timer, and even an ionizer to remove allergens from the air!

4. Sky Fan -Ceit

The ceiling fan is mounted on the ceiling and uses a space heating system to distribute air downwards.