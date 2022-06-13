The Benefits of choosing Comodo for your SSL

A crucial part of choosing an SSL is the Certificate Authority (CA). CAs are companies that issue, revoke, and manage the overall SSL certificate ecosystem across the Internet. It’s a pretty big job. But unfortunately, like most things, not all CAs are created equal. In this post, we’ll discuss why that is while recommending you choose Comodo SSL CA for your SSL. Read on to find out why.

The importance of a trusted CA

Let’s take a closer look at what a CA does and why trust is a massive part of that. CAs don’t give out SSL certificates to just anyone, especially if you choose an SSL certificate with a high validation level, such as organization validation or extended validation. CAs need to perform checks into the SSL requestor with these certificate types, investigating their existence through government records and various other means. So when you get an SSL from a CA, they’re not just allowing you to encrypt your site’s connection, but they’re authenticating who you are and authorizing you to have their SSL. A CA does this by signing your certificate with a unique signature.

This signature is incredibly important for having your site work in major web browsers. Before a browser loads your site, it will perform what is known as the SSL handshake with the server where your site is stored. It’s an authentication and verification process, and part of this is checking which CA issued and signed your SSL. It will check the CA against a database of trusted CA root certificates. If your CA is not considered trustworthy by the browsers, its root certificate will not be in this database, and your site will likely not work correctly in the browser. Basically, choosing a CA that’s not trusted is almost like not having an SSL at all. What’s the point if it doesn’t work? That’s why it’s so important to research a CA before buying an SSL certificate. Your SSL’s issuing CA must be well regarded and considered trustworthy.

Fortunately, that won’t be a problem with Comodo.

Why Comodo?

Comodo is one of the world’s leading CAs with over 20 years in the Internet security business. In this time it has worked with upwards of 70,000 companies worldwide and issued over 100 million digital certificates, accounting for 34% of the SSL market currently. By choosing Comodo for your SSL certificate, you don’t have to worry about trust being an issue. Because of its status as a powerhouse in digital security, global enterprises and web browsers know to trust Comodo. Furthermore, Comodo’s experience in providing cutting-edge digital security solutions means that you’ll get a quality product every time.

Wrap up

When choosing an SSL certificate, don’t risk getting stuck with a shady CA. Issuing CAs are more important than people think, and choosing the wrong one could be the difference between your website working or not working. Take away any possible risk by choosing Comodo CA.