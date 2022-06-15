KINLY LAUNCHES INCLUSIVE FINANCIAL APP TO HELP BLACK AMERICA BUILD GENERATIONAL WEALTH

Gabrielle Union, Kevin Durant and Marshawn Lynch Invest in Kinly

Kinly Releases Ad Campaign Featuring Taraji P. Henson

ATLANTA, GA (June 14, 2022) – Kinly, a financial technology company, today launches its new financial app that proudly serves the unique needs of Black America and allies. Kinly’s goal is to empower members to take control of their finances by providing access to financial education, saving and investing tools.

The Kinly app helps members manage day-to-day finances by offering early access to direct deposit funds1, no hidden fees, overdraft protection2, access to over 55K ATMs worldwide3 and the Kinly Visa® Debit Card.

“Our app is a gateway to managing your finances with transparency and quick access to your funds through digital banking. We’re embarking on an ambitious journey to be the trusted financial partner for Black America and for those who want to support Black-led institutions,” said Hawkins, founder and CEO of Kinly.

Hawkins is a serial entrepreneur with years of experience in technology and financial services. He previously founded Griffin Technologies, a fintech company focused on providing real-time, contextual intelligence to community banks, neobanks and credit unions. Hawkins raised over $20 million to launch Kinly, which was previously called First Boulevard during its fundraising stage. Investors include venture capital firms: ForerunnerVentures, Point72 Ventures, Anthemis Group, and Kapor Capital, as well as celebrities like actress Gabrielle Union, basketball star Kevin Durant and former professional football player Marshawn Lynch.

To coincide with the launch of the app, Kinly is kicking off its first brand campaign with award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson. A Kinly member and a long-standing champion of Black-founded companies, Henson encourages potential customers to join the bank Black movement by opening a Kinly account.

Black America represents 13% of the U.S. population but only possesses 4% of the nation’s household wealth. Kinly aspires to reverse this trend.

Kinly believes the first step to building generational wealth is a foundation in financial education. Dr. Melody Robinson Wright, Kinly’s Director of Financial Education, curates practical insights on complex topics to help guide and motivate members to succeed on their personal finance journey.

The Kinly app is available today in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Visit bekinly.com for more information. Kinly will announce new products and features throughout the year.

About Kinly

Kinly is an inclusive financial technology company that proudly serves the unique needs of Black America and its allies. By developing a platform focused on improving financial livelihood through financial education, Black-focused spending, and wealth building, Kinly helps members manage their money and develop positive financial behavior to reach goals. For more information, visit bekinly.com .

Kinly is not a bank. Banking Services provided by The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC. The Kinly Visa® Debit Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

¹ Early access to direct deposit funds depends on the timing of the submission of the payment file from the payer. We generally make these funds available on the day the payment file is received, which may be up to 2 days earlier than the scheduled payment date. The recipient’s name on any deposits received must match the name on the Kinly Account. Any deposits received in a name other than the name registered to the Kinly Account will be returned to the originator. The routing and account number can be used for setting up direct deposit or to pay bills online with the direct deposit feature. Be sure only to provide your routing account number information to your payer, benefits provider or trusted billers.

² Kinly Overdraft is available after qualifying direct deposits of $1,000 or more into the Kinly Account over the past 35 calendar days. Eligible members who are enrolled in Kinly Overdraft will be able to make purchases that would result in a negative balance on the Kinly Account up to $100. Not all purchases are eligible. Eligibility conditions apply for the Kinly Overdraft. See bekinly.com/overdraft for full terms and conditions.

³ There is no fee to withdraw money from any Allpoint® ATM. There is a $2.50 ATM cash-withdrawal fee assessed by Kinly for all non-Allpoint® ATM transactions (out of network transactions). The ATM operator may charge an additional fee.