Why You Aren’t Getting Better at Raids in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is a massive game where you can do tons of stuff. From going on long quests to finding and slaying powerful bosses, the game lets you do it all. The thing which a lot of players love about the game is Raids. This is mainly because Raids let them fight waves of enemies, including powerful bosses. Furthermore, you can earn amazing items through Raids, which you can’t find elsewhere in the game. Unless you’re into WoW Gold buying and you have tons of money to buy in-game stuff.

Now, while Raids are amazing and all, they are not meant for everyone. And by this, I don’t mean that they can not be enjoyed by everyone. But they are a little more difficult than the other activities present in the game. For instance, if you’re doing a quest, your main goal will be to go on a journey, fight a couple of enemies, grab an item, and return to a location. But in Raids, there is so much more.

https://wallpapercave.com/wp/wp2702440.jpg

Raids require a team of at least two players. However, you can do them with a total of 40 people. The number can’t go any higher than this, but 40 players are enough to do a Raid run smoothly. This is also a big reason why people prefer doing Raids instead of Dungeons in WoW. Dungeons are somewhat similar to Raids as you get to fight waves of enemies in them as well. However, you can only do them with up to 5 players, but they are easier to complete. Also, they take less time than a Raid.

If you’ve been doing Raids and are not getting better at them, the problem isn’t with the activity, but with you. A lot of WoW players often complain that they can’t do Raids properly or are not able to make improvements to them, and this is only because they aren’t doing things right. Today, we are going to discuss the reasons why you aren’t getting better at Raids.

Get A Good Understanding of the Game

First things first, you need to have a good overall understanding of World of Warcraft if you want to perform well in Raids. If you’re not good in other activities, how can you expect to do good in Raids? Some players play WoW only for the sole purpose of doing Raids, but they must understand that they need to do everything else as well. Until they become a better player in the game, they won’t be able to perform well in Raids. Therefore, make sure you do everything there is in the game so that you don’t miss out on anything.

Play Your Role

During a Raid, each player has a specific role. The roles are divided into three categories, Tank, Healer, and DPS. The main role of Tank is to keep the attention all to himself and deal the most amount of damage to enemies. Tanks have the most amount of health, something that helps them live longer. On the other hand, Healers are, as their name suggests, the medic of their group. Their job is to keep their entire team alive. And finally, DPS are the ones who assist the Tank with taking down enemies.

Now, if you’re playing the role of a Tank, make sure you’re doing everything properly. You need to stay at the front and make sure nothing gets to your teammates. You need to be the one who will be dealing the most amount of damage, and nothing should hold you back from annihilating the enemies.

https://images.wallpapersden.com/image/download/raid-wow_a21maWeUmZqaraWkpJRmbmdlrWZlbWU.jpg

Similarly, if you’re playing as a Healer, then don’t try to get in the Tank’s way. Your main job is to keep your teammates alive by healing them, so keep this a priority. Taking down enemies comes in second place for you, as you should only focus on providing health to your teammates whenever it falls below a certain percentage.

As for DPS, these are Damage Dealers, and your main job while playing as them is to assist the Tank player in taking down enemies. You need to fight groups of enemies and do everything in your power to make things easier for the Tank.

As you can see, each player has a specific role to play in Raid. If you’re not doing what is required of you, then not only will you fail to make any improvements in Raids but will also become a burden on your teammates. And trust me, there is nothing worse than being a bad teammate during a Raid, as you’ll ruin the experience of everyone else.

Stop Trying To Do Things Solo

The third and final thing you need to stop doing is going after everything on your own. Raids are meant to be completed as a team, and you should act like a team player as well. If you try to do things on your own, then not only will you get eliminated quickly but others won’t be able to enjoy the Raid because of you as well.

These were some reasons why you can’t get better at Raids as well. Overall, just try to be a good player and make sure your team isn’t carrying you around like dead weight.