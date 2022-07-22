An invitation for ambitious health startups: Kilo Health starts offering funding opportunities￼

Kilo Health, the 2nd fastest growing company in Europe according to The Financial Times TOP 100 ranking, has declared the launch of its partnership program Kilo Ventures. This program’s main aim is to help startups scale and accelerate their products.

Over the last year, Kilo Health has already invested more than 2 million euros in health tech startups Pulsetto, Medical Score, Tyler.Health, and Revolab. These companies received not only capital but also complete in-house research, marketing knowledge, innovation, and staff support.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities for promising companies to scale or accelerate in the market by combining our extensive industry know-how and resources. The market is changing very rapidly, and if you want to be ahead of your competitors, you need to scale fast,“ says Goda Mikocionyte, manager of the Kilo Ventures program.

The companies that want to qualify for the Kilo Ventures program will need an established product, a registered company, customer attraction, and a desire to scale. Generally, it can be both early or late-stage startups creating products in the digital health and wellness field.

Kilo Health seeks to be the main strategic partner and provide not only the capital for growth but also all the resources necessary for business development and scaling. The company has an in-house marketing agency, R&D department, 600+ experts, and 8 years’ worth of experience launching new products in the industry.

“Most VCs have very high expectations, want the results fast, and usually do not provide any support. We are looking to make a massive impact and fully support entrepreneurial minds since a close work environment is key,” explains Mikocionyte.

2021 was the record year for digital health and wellness startups. According to the CBInsights report, the industry has grown by 79% and has received $57.2 billion in funding.