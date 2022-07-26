Three Ways you can Give Back by Online Shopping

We all want to do our little bit to help a charity that’s closest to our hearts. However, sometimes we are all a little short on time to volunteer at the local charity shop, or participate in a beach clean-up.

If you’re ever online shopping, there are some ways that you can help with local community charities, large wildlife conservations and even national-known children charities. You just need to shop in the right places and know what sorts of things to look out for.

So, here are three ways that you can use your online shopping to give back a little bit.

Online Stores with Partnerships

There are so many online stores that give back to their chosen charities. As such, they’re not too hard to find. Some stores let you round-up at the end of the check-out stage, some websites plant trees with every purchase, and some will even donate a cuddly toy to a charity for every item bought.

A great example of an online store that is keen to give back is Get Laid Beds, who sell wooden beds using the finest materials. A sustainable bed retailer, they plant a tree each time one of their beds are sold to help battle deforestation.

This is a great example of a site that gives back with each purchase!

Look for Stores That Talk About Charity

Many stores partner with charities, or simply set up their own project to help raise money for a variety of reasons.

For example, Selfridges has set-up Project Earth, meaning they’re helping to raise money for their chosen charity each month through a range of different activities, including beach cleans, mental health awareness training and helping those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Brands and websites are very likely to talk about their work with the community or with charities, so if you’re struggling to find out what one of your favourite stores are doing to help the community, they’re likely not doing very much. Always head to their partnerships page, or their blog section, to take a look at the sort of stuff they get up to!

Charitable Cashback Sites

Similar to Top Cashback and Quidco, where you earn a percentage of cashback from online shopping that goes straight into your bank account, there are also cashback sites where the profit you make goes straight into your chosen charities account.

Easy Fundraising is a good one; you can set-up your profile and start earning money for charity straight from your first shop at one of their partnered websites.