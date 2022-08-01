ASO vs. PEO: What’s the Difference?

What’s the difference between an ASO and PEO? The terms are common in business, but it can be hard to distinguish one from the other.

An association of service operators or a professional employee organization. These two structures have different meanings for companies, industries, and professionals.

Whether you operate as an association of service operators or a professional employee organization is a personal decision. This decision has important implications for your company and its future regarding outsourcing companies.

The proper structure for your firm will depend on your specific circumstances. However, ASOs and PEOs offer some unique benefits that may make them more suitable than traditional corporations.

Of course, this is under certain circumstances. This article covers everything you need to know about these two organizational structures. And how they can impact your business.

What is an ASO?

An association of service operators (ASO) is an organizational structure that allows operators of similar businesses (typically service providers) to own and manage. The structure is commonly used in the insurance industry, but it’s possible to apply it to any type of business.

An ASO functions as a single legal entity that manages a network of companies responsible for delivering services under its name. These companies are called affiliates or subsidiaries.

They operate as independent legal entities despite having a shared ownership structure. ASOs are particularly attractive to insurance companies because of their high risk-reward ratio.

They have a higher risk profile than traditional corporations, which makes them more expensive to start up. However, they also have the potential to offer owners a higher rate of return.

Pros of an ASO

The first pro of an ASO is that it can increase capital. Since an ASO is a single legal entity, it can more easily raise capital to scale its businesses.

This is because investors can be confident they’ll earn a return on their investments. This makes it easier for ASOs to attract investment, which may be a factor in your decision to operate as an ASO.

The open nature of an ASO structure also makes it easier to attract talent. This is because individuals can choose to join any of a company’s affiliates, regardless of where they’re based.

In contrast, companies operating as PEOs are often limited to hiring contractors within a certain commuting distance. ASOs also have lower costs than PEOs due to the absence of a central administrative office.

This can be particularly important to new start-ups that might struggle to provide the resources needed to run their operations without incurring significant losses.

Since it’s easier to raise capital, ASOs also have a lower risk profile than PEOs. This means they can often secure cheaper insurance policies. This can help compensate for the higher initial costs associated with starting up as an ASO.

Cons of an ASO

ASOs have higher costs than PEOs. They have to cover the central office’s administrative costs and administrative costs for each affiliate.

This means they have higher administrative costs than PEOs, which only operate the central office. ASOs also have a higher risk profile than PEOs.

This means they have a higher risk of incurring unexpected losses, making it harder to secure the insurance policies needed. This increased risk may also make it harder to access capital, making it challenging to grow your business long-term.

Finally, even though ASOs have better access to talent, they’re less centralized than PEOs. This means that it’s harder to enforce the same level of company culture across affiliates.

This can make it harder to ensure consistent quality of service across affiliates.

What is a PEO?

A professional employee organization (PEO) is an organizational structure that allows businesses to outsource human resources functions like payroll processing, benefits administration, and regulatory compliance.

To operate as a PEO, an organization must be certified as such by the United States Department of Labor. A PEO functions as a single legal entity that provides administrative services to a network of clients.

Those clients are typically independent contractors who provide their service under the PEO’s name. The PEO model is attractive to companies of all sizes.

It allows businesses of all types to outsource the functions most likely to bog them down. While at the same time maintaining complete control over their workforces.

It’s also appealing to professionals looking for new opportunities. As PEOs often hire contractors directly.

They offer various work options that an employee’s circumstances might otherwise limit.

Pros of a PEO

It’s been estimated that businesses that use a PEO model grow between 7-9% quicker than businesses that use other models. PEOs have economies of scale that can keep administrative costs down.

This means that most PEOs can provide services for a lower cost than independent contractors could offer them on a piecework basis.

If your business has high administrative costs, a PEO may be able to help you reduce them. PEOs also offer the advantage of centralized HR.

This means that your business can enjoy the same level of regulatory compliance as if you had hired employees directly. You can also conduct recruitment regardless of where contractors live.

This makes finding talent in remote or specialized fields easier. PEOs have a lower risk profile than ASOs due to their centralized administrative office.

This makes it easier for them to secure the insurance policies needed to operate, which can help reduce their initial costs.

Cons of a PEO

The first con of PEOs is that they have higher costs than ASOs. This is because PEOs have a more robust administrative office than ASOs.

And have to cover the costs of providing services to clients and managing their operations. This makes PEOs less attractive to new start-ups that may not be able to afford the higher costs.

Also, PEOs are less open to talent than ASOs. They either require contractors to become employees or select candidates already employees at their clients’ businesses.

This means PEOs have less control over who provides services under their name. If you want to know more about how PEOs can improve the hiring process for your human resources department check this blog out.

AOS vs. PEO: Getting Down to the Difference

This article has explored the difference between an ASO and a PEO. An ASO is an organizational structure that allows operators of similar businesses to jointly own and manage their companies.

A PEO is an organizational structure enabling businesses to outsource human resources functions.

If you’re looking for a way to scale your business, an ASO might be your better option. A PEO might be the better option if you’re looking for ways to reduce costs.

Check out some of the other posts in this section for more information today.