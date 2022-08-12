7 ways CRM can Improve your Business

In 2008, only 12% of businesses used cloud-based CRM, which has now grown to a whopping 87%.

Every year more and more companies, whether they have 11 or 11000 members, are adopting a customer relationship management system to bolster their sales, automate their marketing and amp up their customer support efforts.

It is a sharp contrast to 1995, when the concept of CRM was alien to the internet in the mid-90s. But now, all companies – especially those that have outgrown their complacency and want to scale their business are adopting CRM.

Why the sudden boom in customer relationship management systems?

We now live in a data-driven business age that gives us insight into our prospects like never before. The sheer volume of data in the market makes it incomprehensible to manage.

So, what’s the solution? A CRM system.

With the best customer relationship management software, you will be able to summarise the data so that you can create strategies and automate every task.

But how do these factors help in growing your enterprise? Here are the seven ways a CRM can improve your business.

Helping you Manage your Data

The data you receive can be overwhelming. And if you have worked with legacy systems, aka excel and a spreadsheet, you understand the pain it causes. Your entire day can be wasted when manually organising leads rather than pushing them further into the marketing funnel.

With a CRM system, however, you’d be able to organise leads, customer information, sales information, and account details in one place. No repeated copies need be made, and there will be no needless redundancy. It is one central system that allows access to all the necessary departments.

With it, you could access valuable information and act upon it quickly.

Saying Farewell Manual Data Entry – To some extent

Capturing leads is a task that has always been painful for most organisations. The manual entry makes it necessary for the workers to be quick at their hands and feet when entering the details in the system.

With CRM, you can say farewell to such issues. CRM has tools such as task automation, one-click imports, automatic call logging, notifications, and so much more. And not just that, with automated emails, you can send bulk messages without manually writing every single one – while personalising the message to each recipient.

Helping you increase Buyer Experience

Your customer is the be-all and end-all of your business. All your marketing services are to attract them, all your support services are to aid them, and all of your loyalty rewards are to retain them. With a CRM, you will have a bird’s eye view of every customer on his buyer journey. From where he comes from, what items are lying inside his cart, to how many times he has searched for a product.

You will have all the information you’d ever need to create new strategies to enhance your buyers’ experience. The care they receive from you will turn them into your assets, using their word of mouth to further your marketing goals.

Better Coordination between the Teams

Imagine your firm as a well-oiled engine where information travels where it is required, is utilised when appropriate and produces positive outcomes. Such a firm generates profits unlike any other. The collaboration between your team members would improve significantly with a customer relationship system in place.

From managing the internal to keeping track of what your team is doing, a CRM will give you an overview of every task in which your team is engaged. You will know what marketing strategies are working and what your team is doing about it. You’ll also be able to direct your team through the CRM without having to get on the phone and call them.

This level of coordination will transform your business and ensure that no matter the circumstance, your business remains active at all times.

Converting Leads

Before CRM systems, you wouldn’t have known about those who have shown some interest in your product. But with CRM, you can capture them. An integrated CRM system accumulates all the data from your website’s inbound traffic and keywords. It will organise it in a pre-determined template and place them on one page.

Having access to the lead data will allow your marketing team to create more strategies to reach out to these new customers and convert them with a personalised approach.

It gives you valuable insights

Do you wish to know where your business is lacking and what parts you need to strengthen even more? It is possible to get insights into these matters with a CRM. It monitors and analyses the data and summarises them so that you can identify all the bottlenecks holding your business back and act upon them.

But the insights don’t stop there. You will also be able to discover new opportunities for your business and more venues to generate more revenue.

Also, through key performance indicators, you will know the efficacy of your current business strategies.

These insights will help you mobilise your strategies so that you can grow bigger.

Accurate Forecasting

CRM allows you to measure how far your company can go in the future. The accurate and timely forecasting details it provides will help you close better deals as you’ll be able to accurately “guesstimate” your customers’ needs.

The best CRM tools will help you get real-time updates on the key performance indicators, such as product sale cycle, current targets, and pipelined to close sales. Such forecasting statistics will give you a map of the direction you must face in your marketing efforts.

Don’t miss out on these 5 key features of a CRM system you can’t live without!

These advantages are but a portion of the CRM

From enhancing customer engagement to accelerating the decision-making process, from improving your email campaigns to boosting your online marketing campaign, the list of benefits that a CRM system brings is endless. But it all depends on getting the right kind of CRM.

Telagus is an all-in-one CRM that, in addition to providing you with all the features you have come to expect from the customer relationship management system, goes beyond and offers business solutions that help you manage your business. Get a free demo to learn what lies in the store. Reach out to them to know more.